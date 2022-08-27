3 fake rights activists jailed in Magura

MAGURA, Aug 26: A Magura court has sentenced three people to one-and-a-half years of rigorous imprisonment for collecting money from a pharmacy owner in the guise of human rights activists.

The court of district senior judicial magistrate handed down the punishment to Kalpana Roy, Hasina Begum and Uttam Kumar Biswas, all residents of Shalikha upazila of Magura, on Thursday.

The court also imposed a fine of Tk 1,000 on each of them. The convicts will have to serve two more months in prison in case of their failure to pay the fine.

According to the case statement, on December 12, 2017, the convicts introduced themselves as human rights activists to a pharmacy owner in Singra Bazar and took money from him.

The pharmacy owner, however, became suspicious and informed the police who subsequently arrested the trio. Later, a case was lodged at the Shekhor police station in this connection. -UNB











