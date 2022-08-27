HC summons Cox’s Bazar DC

The High Court (HC) on Thursday summoned the deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar district for not implementing its earlier order to remove all illegal encroachments from the largest sea beach.

The HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil asked Deputy Commissioner Mamunur Rashid to appear in person before it on October 19 to explain the violation of the court's 2011 order.

The HC bench also issued a contempt of court rule against four others, including Cox's Bazar Development Authority Chairman Lieutenant Colonel Forkan Ahmad (retired), asking the authorities concerned as to why contempt court proceedings should not be drawn and no action should be taken against them for violating the High Court order.

The three other accused in the case are Cox's Bazar Mayor Mujibur Rahman, deputy town planner Tanvir Hasan and SP Hasanuzzaman.

Advocate Manzil Morshed appeared for the petitioner, while deputy attorney general Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state.







