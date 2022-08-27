Tigers must play better cricket

Dear Sir

The time of the Asia Cup has arrived. As part of the tournament, Team Tigers is staying in the heart of the desert in the United Arab Emirates. T20 World Cup is going to start in Australia in October this year. The Bangladesh team is conducting many experiments around this event. Bangladesh is not a very strong team in this format. Also, Bangladesh played 10 more T20 matches after the T20 World Cup held in UAE last year, where they won only two. The captain was changed due to such performance.



Shakib Al Hasan has been given responsibility until the next World Cup. The fans are waiting for a change in the fortunes of the Tigers in the short format of cricket like the change of captain. Bangladesh is getting two relatively tough teams in the group stage of this tournament. If they beat Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at the group stage, they will go to the round robin stage. India, Pakistan or an allied country will wait there. So it can be said that Bangladesh will have to give their best if they want to go to the final. For this, the Tigers have to play much better than they have played in the past.





Mamun Hossain Agun

Department of Political Science

Dhaka College, Dhaka