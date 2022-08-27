

Afsana Rubaiyat



A computer or its data are the intended victim or the crime's purpose in a cybercrime when another crime is also being committed. Cyberspace is the term used for the online environment, and the rules that apply there are referred to as Cyber laws. Internet users are required to abide by this body of legislation, which is known as cyber law. Cyber law is a field of law that deals with the legal problems and disputes that arise in the online community. The legal framework in Bangladesh that governs the Internet, E-commerce, online contracts, digital data, cyber world, and the corresponding legal matters can be seen as including cyber laws. Legislation addresses a wide range of subjects, including freedom of speech, data security, data protection, online privacy, digital transactions, and electronic communication.



The IT Act 2006 was put into effect to update some of the antiquated legislation, and it has contributed to the continued authority over cybercrimes. For people to conduct online transactions without concern for abuse, cyber regulations are crucial. The Act provides the crucial legal foundation necessary to prevent information from being denied legal force, legitimacy, or enforcement simply because it takes the form of digital documents.



Numerous cyber attacks have occurred in Bangladesh, particularly during the COVID-19 lockdown. In March and April, the number of cyber attacks increased significantly. One of the most significant concerns to Bangladesh's economy and national security, according to the government, is cyber security.



A legal scenario of cyber security in Bangladesh



The Information and Technology Act of 2006 establishes a foundation for the applicable security regulation by allowing digital signatures and identity for digital records. It also outlines the punishments for online crimes. To settle issues involving cybercrimes and online frauds, a Cyber Appellate Tribunal has been formed by statute.



In addition, a defendant may face charges under certain of the Bangladesh Penal Code, 1860's statutory provisions for crimes like deception, malicious prosecution, fraud, breach of trust, and aiding suicide by blackmail, depending on the situation and the court's discretion. It should be mentioned that a person cannot face prosecution and punishment for the same offense twice because doing so would violate his fundamental rights, which are guaranteed by Article 35 (2) of the Bangladesh Constitution i.e. Double Jeopardy.



The new policy that would give cyber devices in law enforcement agencies immunity includes certain other important considerations and legislative amendments. These adjustments are required to protect people's safety and the privacy of their data when using internet platforms. The ability to recognize online thieves is now crucial. The creation of a database of cybercriminals and crimes is another project that is in the works. To prevent crimes, technology must be used in data analysis, statistics, and intelligence development and detection. To acquire access to useful information, police officers should join numerous social media groups. Teams of committed individuals are needed to identify and analyze issues of concern in media platforms.

The writer is final year

law student, NSU









