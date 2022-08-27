Sino-US tug of war on Taiwan



Afsana Rezoana Sultana



The Taiwan crisis has intensified because of its location in a geopolitically significant area. The significance of Taiwan in the contemporary global system is rising substantially, but not just for geopolitical reasons but also for economic ones. We must go back a little in order to comprehend the China-Taiwan problem.



The Qing Dynasty controlled China until the 19th century. The lengthy, 2,000-year monarchy of China ended in 1912. China appeared on the world map as the "Republic of China". The Chinese Nationalist Party, often known as the Kuomintang (Kuomintang), was established in 1919 under the direction of Chiang Kai-shek. The Chinese Communist Party was established in 1921, two years later. The Republic of China was founded by nationalists in 1928. The confrontation between the Nationalist Party and the Communist Party marked the start of the civil war. The two groups temporarily came together to oppose Japan when it invaded China in 1936. On August 15, 1945, Japan's defeat in World War II brought an end to the Sino-Japanese War.



The Nationalist Party, backed by the US, and the Communist Party, backed by the Soviet Union, later engaged in civil war. Members of the Nationalist Party fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party won the Chinese Civil War in 1949 and created the People's Republic of China, causing a gap between Taiwan and the mainland. Since then, a confrontation has developed between China and Taiwan.



But in recent times, this conflict has taken on a new dimension. China's rhetoric against Taiwan has become more aggressive as it advances toward becoming a global superpower. Incumbent Chinese President Xi Jinping said, "We must complete the historic task of reuniting the motherland and it will be done." China's constitution contains an anti-secession law on Taiwan. In accordance with the law, China is constitutionally bound to take action in Taiwan if Taiwan does not reunite with China.

Sino-US tug of war on Taiwan

On the other hand, there is a provision in US law to assist Taiwan with the necessary military equipment for its own defense. It should be noted here that the US has not yet recognized Taiwan as an independent state. "Strategic ambiguity" is the term used to describe the US stance on Taiwan. They pledge to cooperate militarily even if they do not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state. In this way, the United States wants to keep China in the fog. Now the question is, why is Taiwan so important to China and the United States?



Located east of the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan is a country in East Asia. 380,000 square kilometers make up all of China's marine space. The total size of the more than 5,000 islands in this marine area is over 80,000 square kilometers.



Taiwan is a 36,000 square kilometer island off the coast of mainland China. With a GDP of $785 billion, Taiwan is the largest island in terms of economic size in the twenty-first century. More than half of the world's semiconductor chips are made in Taiwan. We are all aware of the enormous global market for semiconductor chips in the current technological era.



All electronic devices, including computers, robotics, and aircraft, require semiconductor chips. So, for good reason, neither the United States nor China would want Taiwan to go beyond their sphere of influence. The location of Taiwan in the Pacific Ocean has further boosted its significance in world politics. There is a saying in international politics-who rules the sea, rules the world. Because almost 90 percent of the world's trade is by sea. Alfred Thayer, a famous naval strategist of the 19th century, said in his book titled "The Interest of America in Sea Power": "Be it sea trade or naval power, the control of the sea can control the world." Because no matter how much wealth there is on land, it is easy to trade or exchange wealth by sea; it is not so easy in other ways."



Taiwan is located in the centre of these islands. The United States will keep its breath close to China's neck if Taiwan escapes Chinese control or if US influence grows there. China's influence in the Pacific will also decline. That will be the main obstacle in China's path to becoming a world power. And that's why China wants to integrate Taiwan with China. And since China is the main rival of the United States, the United States will never want that to happen.



So it remains to be seen where the dispute between the two superpowers over Taiwan will go. The United States may take an active part in the conflict if China invades Taiwan. In such a situation, Japan and South Korea, China's regional adversaries, will be on the side of the United States. It does not seem that the conflict at that time will be limited to just two countries.

The writer is a student, Patuakhali Science and Technology University





