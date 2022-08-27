A clear understanding of inflation

All are busy in taming inflation. In this situation, it is a nuisance to talk about how to bring inflation in. Naturally enhancement of price level pains people at fixed income bracket provided that their income is not increased to the proportionate level. Income at higher bracket people is not used fully for expenditure of daily needs. As such, nothing happens to such people of high income categories. Like natural persons, corporate and Government are not out of the pains of inflation. Generally corporates are blamed as primary responsible for inflation. They make super profits by increasing price level. Corporates are basically assembling different units of products, they need inputs for outputs. Cost hike in input procurements may lead changes in output prices. This is cost push situation, ultimate effects of which are faced by individuals. Adverse price movement leads people to face austerity in consumption. As a result, corporate sales are found in downward trend. Inflationary effects bring economic outputs to shrink ultimately; official record of national income faces decreased trend.



Government being a legal person is supposed to be capable enough to run without negative impact of inflation since it can increase income by imposing higher taxes. Whether it is possible is a question. Government makes fiscal policy in which it sets expenditure targets - both revenue and development. Based on expenditure, it determines sources of funding. Non payable fund is revenue income in the form of direct and indirect taxes. There are other sources payable in nature - internal borrowing and external borrowing. These are fiscal supports which need to repaid with interest. At moderate inflation, Government enjoys benefits while making repayments domestic borrowings since real repayments due to inflation are lower. But such benefits are not available in case of repayments to external borrowings unless exchange rate is overvalued.



Inflation exceeding moderate level leads Government to face impacts since revenue expenditure includes different transfer payments like subsidies to imported commodities, to vulnerables, etc. In case of global price changes, Government needs to pay higher subsidies for imported contents like fuel, fertilizer, etc. On the other hand, transfer payments for vulnerable groups do not work well since the payments do not support beneficiaries to buy as per needs. All these phenomena lead Government to face different challenges without limiting to poverty enhancement.



It is difficult time the world is facing. Inflation has returned with ugly faces. Someone may again coin a new phrase - it is the inflation, stupid! Advanced economies have faced inflation nearing to double digits. Many developing and under developed states are already in double digit bracket. Central banks in many countries are found to increase policy interest rates to tame inflation considering it as monetary phenomenon. Really it is a monetary phenomenon or not - is a question. If it is not a monetary phenomenon, upward changes in policy rate may bring negative stance to economic activities, a matter of dilemma. Interest rate is the price of money. Increase in its price by central bank seems to fuel inflation to a greater extent. Lending by banks is focused to legal entities for meeting operational needs as working capital and needs for business expansion as term loans. Lending to individuals for consumption constitutes only a small part of total portfolios of loans.



In theory, huge quantities of money chasing few number of goods and services are referred to as inflation. It is a definition in terms of monetary economics. Money supply becomes the target for price level change under the definition. But how money goes to people is not explained properly; rather theory focuses on channels of money supply. Banking system distributes money in the form of loans. The loan money is generated through fractional banking out of deposits from different segments of the society - individuals, corporates, Government, etc.



What causes inflation other than money supply is a question. There are many examples in the monetary history in which money supply is the cause of hyperinflation. Germany, the then Weimar Republic, faced such situation. In the current century, Zimbabwe met hyperinflation. How money supply crated such inflation is a matter of in-depth analysis. In a simple calculation, hundred units of money available in the market can purchase thousand units of available products. Demand more than thousand units cannot be supported by the given units. In this situation, fifty units of money supply will lead to increase price level of products available in the market. But the supply will never go to all people in even way. What happens in case of inequality in channeling money to people? People receiving money first will get benefits in buying the products at higher prices than others. The situation leads prices to jump. This is not helicopter money, rather supports to vested quarters at the cost of mass people. In this situation, money supply is the cause of hyperinflation.



What is about the current situation is a question. In spite of invitation, inflation did not respond. The invitation was not accepted, there might have some reasons. Whatever the reasons are, one of them was adequate in production along with strategic products; and smooth operation of supply chain. But lockdowns during Covid-19 made disruption of production process. Ukraine invasion by Russia caused supply chain to be collapsed; sanctions being trade weapons by the global powers fuelled the situation to a further deterioration. All these lead global supply shocks, resulting in output shortages. As said earlier, money supply during shortages in output facilitates a vested quarter to access to products leaving others deprived. In this context, monetary system can bring inflation when it is supplied in excess during supply shocks. In stages of smooth production and appropriate operation of supply chain, inflation will not respond despite repeated invitations. However, it can come at the illegitimate invitation of market players to make price level high artificially.



