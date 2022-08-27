Let the people win



Imran Rahman



Moreover, Politics,be it national or international has turned most unpredictable under current global situation. Especially, in the context of fast fluctuation of regulating factors of politics, it is in fact, foolish to comment.



But as a citizen of an independent country I also believe in participatory polls in a free, fair and transparent environment including all political parties; big and small. In the context of the election held in January 2014 amid the boycott of BNP, the then main opposition party left home and abroad, no doubt a series of questions regarding our march to democratic goal.



I simply find myself shut up in a cloister, when I am asked if the BNP would participate in the next polls because the party's many bargaining points with government are still unresolved. But what I can say that the next election is important for both the BNP and the party in power.



Undeniably, the musical chair of state power has mostly been shared by the BNP with its political contender ruling Awami League over and again.



In our national mindset political influence of these two family dynasties is immense. Both the parties either in power or in opposition repeatedly drew the central attention of common people in every phase of their lives. Their expectations of all sorts have evolved surrounding these two political stalwarts. I believe that this trend will not overnight come to an end until any effective third force with new dimension and political creativity can emerge breaking the sphere of bureaucracy and capitalism.



Fascination of Bangladeshi people for politics is historical. Virtually the common people are the vein of our political blood-circulation. They are the driving force behind all democratic movements. Religious and geological diversity of this land since time immemorial helped in inviting personal and group dissents and differences of opinion from every walk of life upon which an idea of rainbow society and multilateral politics has gradually flourished, the beauty of which is displayed through a neutral election in a level playing field.



On every occasion of our politics, from local government to general election is marked by their prompt and festive participation. According to common people, there is no alternative to politics for establishing and safeguarding their fundamental rights. They consider it to be a change-maker of their fate.



Everyone, come of age, through using his franchise feels the importance, significance and strength of being a citizen; a sense of duty and responsibility in promoting and upholding the values of democracy. And it is politics that gave our nation memorable political leaders and leaderships worth reckoning during our national crises more than once. Although they are no more in this world, the nation still gains momentum from the immortal spirit, the legacy they are survived by.



Regrettably, control of mainstream political leadership in Bangladesh is day by day losing out from the grip of pure politicians. Politics is now power centric, maligned with naked display of illegal money and influence and brandishing firearms. The irony of fate is that one who sacrifices whole life for politics to create political leaders and activists does not have enough money to buy a nomination paper. His place is getting booked by a business man or a smuggler whose investment in politics is aimed at amassing money and wealth only.



Absence of healthy trend of politics only led the culture of disappearance and murder, intimidation, social degradation and economic discrimination to a new high. Growing mistrust between common people and politicians has widened over the years as they moved away from the promises they made to people. Exchange of Acrimonious words and blame game among political leaders are regularly polluting political environment.



We expect people's expectation and public opinion will reflect in the Election Commission's every decision keeping in mind the reality on the ground. It must not forget the constitutional obligation and commitment it is devolved with for any vested interest. It does not matter whoever wins but it matters whether people win or lose. Let the people win.

The writer is a poet and journalist

















With the next general election still over a year left, people known to me from every tier want to know my observation about it. I am hardly able to convince them that I am neither a politician nor a political analyst. I fail to make them understand that a journalist is not professionally authorised to pass an indiscriminate remarks like common people on political affairs, subjected to his passion. Of course, I am the first to be informed with rhetoricsand war of words between the leaders of governments and oppositions due to professional advantage.Moreover, Politics,be it national or international has turned most unpredictable under current global situation. Especially, in the context of fast fluctuation of regulating factors of politics, it is in fact, foolish to comment.But as a citizen of an independent country I also believe in participatory polls in a free, fair and transparent environment including all political parties; big and small. In the context of the election held in January 2014 amid the boycott of BNP, the then main opposition party left home and abroad, no doubt a series of questions regarding our march to democratic goal.I simply find myself shut up in a cloister, when I am asked if the BNP would participate in the next polls because the party's many bargaining points with government are still unresolved. But what I can say that the next election is important for both the BNP and the party in power.Undeniably, the musical chair of state power has mostly been shared by the BNP with its political contender ruling Awami League over and again.In our national mindset political influence of these two family dynasties is immense. Both the parties either in power or in opposition repeatedly drew the central attention of common people in every phase of their lives. Their expectations of all sorts have evolved surrounding these two political stalwarts. I believe that this trend will not overnight come to an end until any effective third force with new dimension and political creativity can emerge breaking the sphere of bureaucracy and capitalism.Fascination of Bangladeshi people for politics is historical. Virtually the common people are the vein of our political blood-circulation. They are the driving force behind all democratic movements. Religious and geological diversity of this land since time immemorial helped in inviting personal and group dissents and differences of opinion from every walk of life upon which an idea of rainbow society and multilateral politics has gradually flourished, the beauty of which is displayed through a neutral election in a level playing field.On every occasion of our politics, from local government to general election is marked by their prompt and festive participation. According to common people, there is no alternative to politics for establishing and safeguarding their fundamental rights. They consider it to be a change-maker of their fate.Everyone, come of age, through using his franchise feels the importance, significance and strength of being a citizen; a sense of duty and responsibility in promoting and upholding the values of democracy. And it is politics that gave our nation memorable political leaders and leaderships worth reckoning during our national crises more than once. Although they are no more in this world, the nation still gains momentum from the immortal spirit, the legacy they are survived by.Regrettably, control of mainstream political leadership in Bangladesh is day by day losing out from the grip of pure politicians. Politics is now power centric, maligned with naked display of illegal money and influence and brandishing firearms. The irony of fate is that one who sacrifices whole life for politics to create political leaders and activists does not have enough money to buy a nomination paper. His place is getting booked by a business man or a smuggler whose investment in politics is aimed at amassing money and wealth only.Absence of healthy trend of politics only led the culture of disappearance and murder, intimidation, social degradation and economic discrimination to a new high. Growing mistrust between common people and politicians has widened over the years as they moved away from the promises they made to people. Exchange of Acrimonious words and blame game among political leaders are regularly polluting political environment.We expect people's expectation and public opinion will reflect in the Election Commission's every decision keeping in mind the reality on the ground. It must not forget the constitutional obligation and commitment it is devolved with for any vested interest. It does not matter whoever wins but it matters whether people win or lose. Let the people win.The writer is a poet and journalist