

Reconsider tea workers’ wage



Reportedly, workers of about 166 tea estates, including those in Sylhet and Chattogram, enforced the strike since August 13. These people are among the poorest and most marginalised communities in Bangladesh.



However, we believe, the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister's assurance in this regard that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would take decision about demonstrating tea workers' wages in next two or three dayswill prevent the situation from turning more chaotic.

Any movement for establishing fair rights is democratic. But it also needs to be in account that prolonged strike only puts adverse impact on national economy.



Bangladesh has about 100,000 registered workers and 30,000 temporary workers on 167 tea estates, according to the Bangladesh Tea Board. The entire tea worker community is estimated to be around half a million.



About 74 percent of tea workers live in poverty, according to a 2018 study by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). The rate is much higher than the national poverty rate of 21.8 reported by the BBS in the same year.



The rising prices of daily essentials are turning the situation from bad to worse. We think against the shot up price of every daily essential, especially of rice per kg from Tk 55-75, soybean oil per liter Tk190 and pulses 110 taka per kg, tea workers demand for Tk 300 as daily wage is not unjustified.

The long and short of it is that our tea workers have been given the short shrift by the wage board. The pay scale should be reconsidered to commensurate, at least, with the other labour-intensive sectors. It is not luxury that they demand, but a minimum wage that would give them a modicum of dignity, which the current pay does not.



We think tea workers who are directly contributing to our state exchequer through painstaking labour deserve a better economic evaluation. And it is the government's responsibility to establish rules of fair trade for them and their employers, who must come out of their colonial mentality to exploit them. They should look at the additional cost of fair wages as part of a move to restructure the industry.



Currently, Bangladesh is the 10th largest tea producer in the world, yet in 2020, it ranked 61st in tea exports. Such a sorry state calls for immediate top-down reformation in our tea sector. And the issue of bringing this reforms, we believe, is closely related to improving the quality of tea workers.



Last but not the least, we urge the authorities to use the present crisis as an opportunity to advance the sector, and give workers better incentives to realise that vision. We support the section of tea workers continuing their movement for a daily minimum wage of Tk 300 on Thursday, at Juri Upazila in Moulvibazar district.Reportedly, workers of about 166 tea estates, including those in Sylhet and Chattogram, enforced the strike since August 13. These people are among the poorest and most marginalised communities in Bangladesh.However, we believe, the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister's assurance in this regard that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would take decision about demonstrating tea workers' wages in next two or three dayswill prevent the situation from turning more chaotic.Any movement for establishing fair rights is democratic. But it also needs to be in account that prolonged strike only puts adverse impact on national economy.Bangladesh has about 100,000 registered workers and 30,000 temporary workers on 167 tea estates, according to the Bangladesh Tea Board. The entire tea worker community is estimated to be around half a million.About 74 percent of tea workers live in poverty, according to a 2018 study by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). The rate is much higher than the national poverty rate of 21.8 reported by the BBS in the same year.The rising prices of daily essentials are turning the situation from bad to worse. We think against the shot up price of every daily essential, especially of rice per kg from Tk 55-75, soybean oil per liter Tk190 and pulses 110 taka per kg, tea workers demand for Tk 300 as daily wage is not unjustified.The long and short of it is that our tea workers have been given the short shrift by the wage board. The pay scale should be reconsidered to commensurate, at least, with the other labour-intensive sectors. It is not luxury that they demand, but a minimum wage that would give them a modicum of dignity, which the current pay does not.We think tea workers who are directly contributing to our state exchequer through painstaking labour deserve a better economic evaluation. And it is the government's responsibility to establish rules of fair trade for them and their employers, who must come out of their colonial mentality to exploit them. They should look at the additional cost of fair wages as part of a move to restructure the industry.Currently, Bangladesh is the 10th largest tea producer in the world, yet in 2020, it ranked 61st in tea exports. Such a sorry state calls for immediate top-down reformation in our tea sector. And the issue of bringing this reforms, we believe, is closely related to improving the quality of tea workers.Last but not the least, we urge the authorities to use the present crisis as an opportunity to advance the sector, and give workers better incentives to realise that vision.