Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 4:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

West Ham cruise into Conference League group stage

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

PARIS, AUG 26: West Ham shrugged off their dismal Premier League start to ease into the Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday with a 6-1 aggregate rout of Viborg in their play-off tie.
Already 3-0 up from last week's first leg in London, West Ham secured victory with £30 million striker Gianluca Scamacca, Algerian international Said Benrahma and Czech star Tomas Soucek on target in Denmark.
The English side were barely threatened but goalkeeper Alphonse Areola had to be alert with a double save to keep out Jay-Roy Grot and Justin Lonwijk.
"It's massive for us to be in the group stage. We're fighting every year to get European football for our people and we couldn't miss this opportunity," Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals told the club website.
"We knew that coming here the atmosphere would be tough, and it wasn't easy to come here and play against a crowd that probably knew it was hard to qualify, but were still here to support their team with everything. It wasn't easy.
"Viborg were a very good team too. They had really good players with qualities. The throw-ins from the left were difficult to defend and they had a big forward too."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Ham cruise into Conference League group stage
Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage
Juventus sign Poland's Milik on loan from Marseille
Gladbach tackle 'biggest challenge in European football' away at Bayern
Liverpool look to end dismal start, Arsenal on the up
Serena to face Kovinic in US Open start as retirement looms
Ballance apologises to Rafiq for 'racist' language
India name Laxman interim head coach for T20 Asia Cup


Latest News
BNP doesn't talk about Rohingyas to foreigners: Quader
Momen seeks united efforts to deal with anti-govt propaganda
40 injured in BNP-police clash in Chattogram
MoU on Kushiyara river's water sharing to be signed in Sept: Dhaka
I’m clear about my role: Sridharan Sriram
Mahbub Talukdar laid to rest
Samrat stages showdown after coming out of jail
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 73 rescued
Russia wasting natural gas by burning while limiting EU supplies
DUCS awards 10 students for writing letter to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Taekwondo team left for Thailand
As election nears, pressure mounts for a participatory poll
US senator visits Taiwan amid high tensions with China
Sri Lanka widens import ban as economic crisis persists
PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Sen as with others at the 5th
BGB members seized 1.679 kg gold bars worth Tk 1 core 48 lakh
Rising inflation in Bangladesh: A land of the future poor
Why Sri Lanka’s collapse looms large over Bangladesh
24 global banks to stand by BD food grain import LCs from Russia, Ukraine
IGP gets US visa to attend UNCOPS Summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft