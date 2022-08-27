Juventus sign Poland's Milik on loan from Marseille

ROME, AUG 26: Juventus have signed Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik from Ligue 1 outfit Marseille on loan with an option to buy for 7 million euros ($6.9 million) it was announced on Friday.

The Italian club will pay Marseille 900,000 euros for the season which could rise to 1.7 million euros depending on certain goals being achieved.

Milik will get a chance to cross swords with Marseille's great rivals Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League as Juventus were drawn in the same group as them on Thursday.

He has plenty of Champions League experience, making 19 appearances and scoring eight goals.

He will partner young Serb Dusan Vlahovic up front and replaces Spain's Alvaro Morata, whose loan from Atletico Madrid came to an end. -AFP















