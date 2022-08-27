Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 4:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Hong Kong qualify to face India and Pakistan at Asia Cup

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

MUSCAT, AUG 26: Hong Kong reached the Asia Cup on Wednesday where they will face India and Pakistan after defeating the United Arab Emirates by eight wickets in the final qualifying round.
Chasing 148 to win, Hong Kong reached their target with an over to spare with Yasim Murtaza top scoring on 58.
The 31-year-old Murtaza made his runs off 43 balls and hit seven boundaries and one six.
But it was 37-year-old spinner Ehsan Khan who was named man of the match for his 4-24 in his four overs as the brakes were applied to the UAE innings.
He removed both of the Gulf team's top scorers, skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan (49), who was smartly stumped by Manchester-born wicketkeeper Scott McKechnie, and Zawar Farid (41).
The Asia Cup gets underway on Saturday with India, Pakistan and Hong Kong drawn in Group A and Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in
Group B.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Ham cruise into Conference League group stage
Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage
Juventus sign Poland's Milik on loan from Marseille
Gladbach tackle 'biggest challenge in European football' away at Bayern
Liverpool look to end dismal start, Arsenal on the up
Serena to face Kovinic in US Open start as retirement looms
Ballance apologises to Rafiq for 'racist' language
India name Laxman interim head coach for T20 Asia Cup


Latest News
BNP doesn't talk about Rohingyas to foreigners: Quader
Momen seeks united efforts to deal with anti-govt propaganda
40 injured in BNP-police clash in Chattogram
MoU on Kushiyara river's water sharing to be signed in Sept: Dhaka
I’m clear about my role: Sridharan Sriram
Mahbub Talukdar laid to rest
Samrat stages showdown after coming out of jail
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 73 rescued
Russia wasting natural gas by burning while limiting EU supplies
DUCS awards 10 students for writing letter to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Taekwondo team left for Thailand
As election nears, pressure mounts for a participatory poll
US senator visits Taiwan amid high tensions with China
Sri Lanka widens import ban as economic crisis persists
PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Sen as with others at the 5th
BGB members seized 1.679 kg gold bars worth Tk 1 core 48 lakh
Rising inflation in Bangladesh: A land of the future poor
Why Sri Lanka’s collapse looms large over Bangladesh
24 global banks to stand by BD food grain import LCs from Russia, Ukraine
IGP gets US visa to attend UNCOPS Summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft