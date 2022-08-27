Video
Shanaka looks to lift Sri Lankan morale with Asia Cup title

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

DUBAI, AUG 26: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka on Friday said victory in the Asia Cup would lift the spirits of fans in the cricket-crazy island nation as it struggles through its worst economic
crisis.
The six-nation Twenty20 tournament will begin in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday after being moved from Sri Lanka because of political unrest.
Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener, which will serve as a tune-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November.
"The cricket always brings a different kind of vibe to Sri Lankan people, winning is the most thrilling thing," Shanaka told reporters. "So we look forward to delivering for our country."
Sri Lanka has been hit in recent months by food and fuel shortages along with power blackouts, but enjoyed success in a home series in June when they beat Australia in one-day internationals.
They also drew level in Tests with Australia and Pakistan.
Shanaka said playing at home would have been a definite advantage but added that there are no favourites in the T20 format.    -AFP


