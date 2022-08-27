School Handball results on 2nd day

Six more boys and five more girls group matches of the Polar Icecream 27th School Handball tournament (boys and girls) were held on Friday at two separate venues in the city.

In the day's boy's group matches held at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium, BAF Shaheen School and College beat Manarat Dhaka International School and College by 21-4 goals after leading the first half by 15-3 goals, Shaheed Bir Bikrom Ramiz Uddin Cantonment School defeated Model Academy by 14-5 goals after dominating the first half by 7-4 goals, Shaheed Police Smrity College outclassed Kadamtala Purbo Bashabo High School and College 22-20 goals after leading the first half by 13-11 goals, Narinda Government High School overpowered Dhaka Government Muslim High School by 24-7 goals after leading the first half by 11-3 goals, Saint Gregory's High School and College defeated Bangladesh International School and College by 30-17 goals after leading the first half by 16-6 goals and Milestone College beat South Point School and College by 17-9 goals after dominating the first half by 9-5 goals.

In the girl's group matches held at and Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex, Motijheel Government Girls' High School beat Model Academy by 4-2 goals after leading the first half by 2-0 goals, Bangladesh International School and College defeated Saint Francis Xavier's Girls' High School and College by 11-5 goals after leading the first half by 5-1 goals, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College thrashed BAF Shaheen School and College by 23-0 goals after dominating the first half by 13-0 goals, Shaheed Police Smrity College beat Model Academy

by 6-4 goals after leading the first half by 4-1 goals and Sunnydale School drubbed Bangladesh Noubahini College by 20-0 goals after dominating the first half by 13-0 goals.

A total of 40 teams of boys and girls group from 27 schools of Dhaka metropolis are taking part in the meet, organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) and sponsored by Dhaka Icecream Industries Limited. -BSS









