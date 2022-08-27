Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 4:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Stokes regains initiative for England after Nortje's double strike

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

England's Ben Foakes (L) and England's captain Ben Stokes (R) leave at lunch on day 2 of the second Test match between England and South Africa at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester on August 26, 2022. photo: AFP

England's Ben Foakes (L) and England's captain Ben Stokes (R) leave at lunch on day 2 of the second Test match between England and South Africa at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester on August 26, 2022. photo: AFP

MANCHESTER, AUG 26: England captain Ben Stokes led from the front as he guided his side into a first-innings lead over South Africa in the second Test at Old Trafford on Friday after a double strike by Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje.
The hosts were 212-5 at lunch on the second day, 61 runs ahead of the tourists' meagre first innings 151.
Left-handed batsman Stokes was 34 not out and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes 33 not out, with their unbroken sixth-wicket partnership so far worth 61 as England looked to level this three-match series at 1-1 after a crushing innings and 12-run defeat in the first Test at Lord's.
The duo had come together with England still behind after express quick Nortje removed overnight batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley in a brilliant burst of two wickets for three runs in seven balls that was the centrepiece of a spell of 2-13 in five overs.
England resumed on 111-3, 40 runs behind, following spearhead James Anderson's 3-32 on his Lancashire home ground and seamer Stuart Broad's 3-37 after Proteas captain Dean Elgar's decision to bat first in overcast conditions backfired.
Struggling opener Crawley, showing plenty of determination and good technique, was 17 not out, with Bairstow unbeaten on 38.
The sunny sky above Old Trafford promised good batting conditions but Kagiso Rabada's first ball of the day, which tailed in late, only narrowly missed Bairstow's off stump following the batsman's deliberate leave.
Crawley had a lucky break on 24 when, after aiming legside against Nortje, a leading edge looped safely over point.
Nortje's express pace eventually proved too much for Bairstow, out for 49, when he edged a reverse-swinging ball to first slip where Sarel Erwee, who has made a habit of juggling chances this series, clung on at the first attempt to break a stand of 91 with Crawley.
England were now 134-4 and that became 147-5 when the impressive Nortje produced a superb delivery that moved a touch off the seam to take Crawley's outside edge on its way to Verreynne, with the 24-year-old Kent right-hander out for a painstaking 38 off 101 balls.
By recalling Simon Harmer as a second spinner to their attack, in the hope the pitch at Old Trafford would offer more turn as the game went on, South Africa had almost been obliged to bat first upon winning the toss.
But the off-spinner's first delivery on Friday, a full toss, was stroked through the covers for four by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and, three balls later, Stokes swept him for six.
There was worrying sign for England, however, Stokes, on 16, pulled up sharply at the end of a run as his left knee, a longstanding injury problem, buckled beneath him although treatment during the ensuing drinks meant he was able to bat on.
Foakes was given out lbw on 28 to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj's first ball Friday shortly before lunch but his review
confirmed a sharply turning
delivery had pitched outside leg stump.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Ham cruise into Conference League group stage
Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage
Juventus sign Poland's Milik on loan from Marseille
Gladbach tackle 'biggest challenge in European football' away at Bayern
Liverpool look to end dismal start, Arsenal on the up
Serena to face Kovinic in US Open start as retirement looms
Ballance apologises to Rafiq for 'racist' language
India name Laxman interim head coach for T20 Asia Cup


Latest News
BNP doesn't talk about Rohingyas to foreigners: Quader
Momen seeks united efforts to deal with anti-govt propaganda
40 injured in BNP-police clash in Chattogram
MoU on Kushiyara river's water sharing to be signed in Sept: Dhaka
I’m clear about my role: Sridharan Sriram
Mahbub Talukdar laid to rest
Samrat stages showdown after coming out of jail
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 73 rescued
Russia wasting natural gas by burning while limiting EU supplies
DUCS awards 10 students for writing letter to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Taekwondo team left for Thailand
As election nears, pressure mounts for a participatory poll
US senator visits Taiwan amid high tensions with China
Sri Lanka widens import ban as economic crisis persists
PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Sen as with others at the 5th
BGB members seized 1.679 kg gold bars worth Tk 1 core 48 lakh
Rising inflation in Bangladesh: A land of the future poor
Why Sri Lanka’s collapse looms large over Bangladesh
24 global banks to stand by BD food grain import LCs from Russia, Ukraine
IGP gets US visa to attend UNCOPS Summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft