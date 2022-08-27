Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 4:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

East, West's mixed experience will help Bangladesh: Sriram

Selecting Shakib as captain is fantastic move

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh newly appointed technical consultant Sridharan Sriram speaks in a press meet in Dubai on Thursday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh newly appointed technical consultant Sridharan Sriram speaks in a press meet in Dubai on Thursday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh newly appointed technical consultant Sridharan Sriram thinks that he is clear about his role in Bangladesh team. He believes that his working experience in sub-continent and Australia will help Bangladesh a lot.
"I have experience of dealing with different cultures; working in IPL with Indian boys, working with Aussie set-up," Sriram told in a press conference in Dubai on Thursday. "So, there is a good mix between the East and the West".
"So, I think coming into culture like Bangladesh, I understand their upbringing, understand the way they approach. At the same time, I can bring in that sort of professionalism," he added.
"Use my T20 experience with Australia and IPL to bring together is the strategy and the use of resources properly," Sriram expressed.
Regarding his inclusion he said, "I have just left off cricket Australia and doing commentary in the TMPL and that's when I got call from Khaled Mahmud. They had shown interest in me to come in as consultant capacity. But things happened very quickly."
Sriram clarified that he is fully aware of his role in the Tigers' den. "It's very simple and I'm very clear about my role here. My role will be bringing probable resources together. We've got some very good skilled coaches. So, my job is basically to work with the captain and to work with the team director as well as skilled coaches, bringing all three components together," he added.
Former Indian all-rounder has a very rich domestic stat as performer but he don't want to treat him as a player. In this regard, he further said, "I have forgotten the fact that I was a player, it doesn't matter how many runs I'd scored. And at the end of the day I am here to help other people and that's probably my biggest strength".
Sriram termed Shakib's captaincy as 'good move'. "I think, it's fantastic move to get Shakib as captain. When I interacted for the first time, I respected him as an opponent. But this is the first time I am really interacted with him. It's so heartening to see his views in the T20 game. He is so modern, so refreshing, we are on the same page and the dynamic he has with the younger group is so amazing. The youngsters look after him, they respect him but he also very approachable which is gives such a unique combination. I think, it'll be very positive and refreshing move for Bangladesh," he explained.
Bangladesh are now in the UAE and will take on Afghanistan in their first match on August 30 and Sri Lanka on September 1 in the last group stage match.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Ham cruise into Conference League group stage
Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage
Juventus sign Poland's Milik on loan from Marseille
Gladbach tackle 'biggest challenge in European football' away at Bayern
Liverpool look to end dismal start, Arsenal on the up
Serena to face Kovinic in US Open start as retirement looms
Ballance apologises to Rafiq for 'racist' language
India name Laxman interim head coach for T20 Asia Cup


Latest News
BNP doesn't talk about Rohingyas to foreigners: Quader
Momen seeks united efforts to deal with anti-govt propaganda
40 injured in BNP-police clash in Chattogram
MoU on Kushiyara river's water sharing to be signed in Sept: Dhaka
I’m clear about my role: Sridharan Sriram
Mahbub Talukdar laid to rest
Samrat stages showdown after coming out of jail
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 73 rescued
Russia wasting natural gas by burning while limiting EU supplies
DUCS awards 10 students for writing letter to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Taekwondo team left for Thailand
As election nears, pressure mounts for a participatory poll
US senator visits Taiwan amid high tensions with China
Sri Lanka widens import ban as economic crisis persists
PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Sen as with others at the 5th
BGB members seized 1.679 kg gold bars worth Tk 1 core 48 lakh
Rising inflation in Bangladesh: A land of the future poor
Why Sri Lanka’s collapse looms large over Bangladesh
24 global banks to stand by BD food grain import LCs from Russia, Ukraine
IGP gets US visa to attend UNCOPS Summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft