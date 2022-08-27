East, West's mixed experience will help Bangladesh: Sriram



Bangladesh newly appointed technical consultant Sridharan Sriram speaks in a press meet in Dubai on Thursday. photo:: screenshot

"I have experience of dealing with different cultures; working in IPL with Indian boys, working with Aussie set-up," Sriram told in a press conference in Dubai on Thursday. "So, there is a good mix between the East and the West".

"So, I think coming into culture like Bangladesh, I understand their upbringing, understand the way they approach. At the same time, I can bring in that sort of professionalism," he added.

"Use my T20 experience with Australia and IPL to bring together is the strategy and the use of resources properly," Sriram expressed.

Regarding his inclusion he said, "I have just left off cricket Australia and doing commentary in the TMPL and that's when I got call from Khaled Mahmud. They had shown interest in me to come in as consultant capacity. But things happened very quickly."

Sriram clarified that he is fully aware of his role in the Tigers' den. "It's very simple and I'm very clear about my role here. My role will be bringing probable resources together. We've got some very good skilled coaches. So, my job is basically to work with the captain and to work with the team director as well as skilled coaches, bringing all three components together," he added.

Former Indian all-rounder has a very rich domestic stat as performer but he don't want to treat him as a player. In this regard, he further said, "I have forgotten the fact that I was a player, it doesn't matter how many runs I'd scored. And at the end of the day I am here to help other people and that's probably my biggest strength".

Sriram termed Shakib's captaincy as 'good move'. "I think, it's fantastic move to get Shakib as captain. When I interacted for the first time, I respected him as an opponent. But this is the first time I am really interacted with him. It's so heartening to see his views in the T20 game. He is so modern, so refreshing, we are on the same page and the dynamic he has with the younger group is so amazing. The youngsters look after him, they respect him but he also very approachable which is gives such a unique combination. I think, it'll be very positive and refreshing move for Bangladesh," he explained.

Bangladesh are now in the UAE and will take on Afghanistan in their first match on August 30 and Sri Lanka on September 1 in the last group stage match.











