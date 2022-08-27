

British High Commissioner he inaugurated 'Urban Poor People Life Standard Development' project



British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert C Dickson visited Chandpur Municipality's development projects on Wednesday. At that time, he inaugurated 'Urban Poor People Life Standard Development' project on Jamuna Road in the town. UK Aid and UNDP jointly organized the programme. Joint Secretary Masum Patwary, Chandpur Municipality Mayor Advocate Zillur Rahman and municipality councillors were present at the inaugural function. On Thursday, the British envoy opened the foundation work of sweeper colony on the Sarnakhola road and attended a meeting in Chandpur Municipality office. photo: observer