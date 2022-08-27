Video
Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 4:04 AM
Countryside

Pabna farmers farming early winter vegetables

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Naresh Madhu

PABNA, Aug 26: Early winter vegetables are being farmed in the district in a full swing, expecting good yield and fair prices.
According to field sources, advance vegetables are farmed in all nine upazilas of the district.
Officials at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said, more than 21,840 hectares (ha) of land in the district have been brought under the advance winter vegetable cultivation. These included bean, cauliflower, cabbage, radish, and carrot, turnip, tomato, leafy spinach and red spinach.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of farmers in Aowtapara and Kalikapur areas of Ishwardi Upazila including Mubarak Shaikh and Mohammad Ali said, they successfully produced early winter vegetables in the last year and got good profits.
DAE officials said, vegetables are farmed in most villages having fertile lands. Traders from all over the country are used to purchase vegetables and send these to Dhaka, Chittagong, and other major cities of the country.
Farmer Haider Ali of Sara Village in Ishwardi Upazila said, they prefer cultivating winter vegetables than other crops to avoid  risk of loss. During the visit, farmers were found busy taking care of their vegetable fields.
Dr. Saiful Azam, deputy director of the DAE, said, winter vegetables are largely grown in almost all the villages in the district.
DAE field-level officials are making their regular inspection in the advance vegetable fields and giving them advice regarding the use of fertiliser and pesticide.
At present, bean is selling at Tk 80 to 90 per kg at different local markets of the district.
Growers are happy to get such price of bean, said farmer Abdul Hannan of Kalikapur Village in Ishwardi  Upazila.







