Six people found dead in five districts

Six people including three women and an elderly man have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Sherpur, Pabna, Natore, Noakhali and Moulvibazar, in two days.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police on Thursday recovered the body of a housewife, who was buried in a forest, five days after her missing in Nalitabari Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Nasima Begum, 35, wife of Amir Ali, a resident of Purbo Manikkura Village in the upazila.

According to sources, Nasmia went missing from her house five days back. Her husband lodged a general diary in this regard with Nalitabari Police Station (PS) at night on August 20.

On Thursday morning, relatives of Nasima started searching her in Bishgiripara Forest. At one stage of search, mother of the deceased find the body of Nasima buried under bushes and informed others.

Being informed, a team led by SP Afroza Najneen rushed to the scene and recovered the body.

Nader Ali, father of the deceased, said miscreants might have killed her daughter and later, buried the body inside the forest.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari PS Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a housewife from her residence in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Shahina Akter Nilu, 50, wife of Rabiul Islam, a resident of Faridpur Village under Muladuli Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted her body in bathroom of the house at around 1 pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nasima Khanam, the deceased's sister, alleged that her sister was killed with a sharp weapon in a planned wau due to previous enmity.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Ishwardi PS OC Arbind Sarkar confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a young man from a pond in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ujjal, 30, son of Lutfar Rahman, a resident of Sirampur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Ujjal floating in a pond in Talbaria Village of the upazila in the morning and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene.

Police assumed that Ujjal might have drowned in the pond as he had been suffering from epilepsy.

Gurudaspur-Singra Circle Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Jamil Akhter confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: Two people including an elderly man have been found dead in separate incidents in Chatkhil and Senbag upazilas of the district on Thursday morning.

Police recovered the body of a local trader from beside a road in Chatkhil Upazila of the district in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Mohsin Hossain alias Kala Mia, 36, son of Abul Kashem, a resident of Hirapur Village in the upazila. He had a furniture shop in the area.

Police sources said Mohsin closed his shop on Wednesday evening to go to the house. He had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body lying beside the Rezzakpur-Satbaria road in No. 4 Bodolkot Union of the upazila at around 7am on Thursday and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10am and brought it to Chatkhil PS.

The body bore several injury marks.

Police assumed that some miscreants might have killed Mohsin and left the body beside the road.

Chatkhil PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of an elderly man from a pond in Senbag Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Mahin Uddin, 75, son of late Badsha Mia, a resident of Rajarampur Village in the upazila.

Senbag PS OC Iqbal Hossain Patwari said locals spotted the body of Mahin Uddin floating in a pond in front of one Maju Mia adjacent to Sebarhat Pashchim Bazar under Mohammadpur Union in the upazila at around 6:30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Police assumed that Mohsin might have slipped into the pond while he was going to mosque to perform Fajr prayers at dawn, and drowned.

The family members of the deceased said he was an epilepsy patient.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Senbag PS in this connection, the OC added.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: The hanging body of a housewife was recovered by police in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Saraswati Goala, 25, wife of Deepak Goala, a resident of Tarapasha area under Tilagaon Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Saraswati Goala hanging from a tree next to her house in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that Saraswati Goala might have committed suicide by hanging herself.

Kulaura Police Station OC Abdus Salek confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was registered with the PS in this regard.




















