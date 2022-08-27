Bogura trader fined Tk 1 lakh for smuggling TCB goods

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Aug 26: A mobile court in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Thursday fined a trader Tk 1 lakh for smuggling Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) items dedicated for open market sale at a cheaper price.

The mobile court led by Nandigram Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Shifa Nusrat conducted a drive in Kohuli Village in the upazila of the district at night and imposed the fine to Messrs Jannatul Ria Enterprise owner.

Earlier, locals in Kohuli caught some workers of the shop red-handed from the village at around 9:30pm on Thursday when they were smuggling the TCB goods on a van.

At that time, 78 litres of edible oil, 34 kilograms of pulse and 27 kilograms of sugar were recovered from the van.

UNO and Executive Magistrate Shifa Nusrat confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the upazila.















