Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 4:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three get life term in murder, rape cases

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Thursday sentenced three men to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and rape cases in three districts- Bogura, Laxmipur and Dinajpur.
BOGURA: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term in jail and his wife to seven years' imprisonment in a murder case in Sadar Upazila in 2017.
District and Sessions Judge Naresh Chandra Sarker handed down the verdict at around 2pm. The lifer is Abu Jafar Md Quamruzzaman alias Sohag Fakir, son of Md Abdur Rahim, a resident of Bujurgadhama Uttarpara area in Sadar Upazila. The other convict is Saleha Akhter alias Fulu, wife of Sohag Fakir.
The court also fined Sohag Tk 50,000.
Fulu was also Tk 20,000, and in default, she has to suffer one more year in jail. According to the prosecution, Sohag killed Shahjahan Ali Molla, a contractor and resident of Bujurgadhama Village, on August 16, 2017.
After that, Sohag's wife dumped the body in the latrine of their house.
Later on, police recovered the body.
The deceased's brother lodged a murder case with Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) accusing the couple.
After investigation, Sub-Inspector Faisal Hasan, investigative officer of the case, submitted the charge-sheet to the court. Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday noon.
However, Sohag Fakir has been absconding for long.
LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in Sadar Upazila in 2018.
Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Rohibul Islam handed down the verdict at around 11 am. The condemned convict is Md Hossain, a resident of Char Monsa Village in the upazila.
The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail. Advocate Jasim Uddin, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.
According to the prosecution, Hossain killed his wife Shilpi feeding her pesticides and later, hit on her head with a lethal weapon on August 27, 2018.
Abul Hasim, father of the deceased, filed a case with Laxmipur Sadar Model PS on October 27 accusing Hossain.
After that, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on October 20, 2019.
Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday morning after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.
DINAJPUR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for raping a speech-impaired girl in Chirirbandar Upazila in 2019.
Dinajpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Sharif Uddin Ahmed handed down the verdict at noon.
The condemned convict is Tapan Chandra Roy, 38, son of late Sachib Roy, a resident of Asurcoat Member Para area in Parbatipur Upazila of the district.
The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.
Quoting the case statement, Additional PP Taiyaba Begum said Tapan Chandra raped a speech-impaired girl in Bishwanathpur Village under Punapatti Union in Chirirbandar Upazila on March 19, 2019. Knowing the matter, the victim's father lodged a case with Chirirbandar PS accusing Tapan.
After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
British High Commissioner he inaugurated 'Urban Poor People Life Standard Development' project
Pabna farmers farming early winter vegetables
Six people found dead in five districts
Bogura trader fined Tk 1 lakh for smuggling TCB goods
Three get life term in murder, rape cases
Flood-hit people get relief items
No head teacher in 51 primary schools at Kamalganj
Target set to produce 2.72 lakh mt Aman rice in Khulna


Latest News
BNP doesn't talk about Rohingyas to foreigners: Quader
Momen seeks united efforts to deal with anti-govt propaganda
40 injured in BNP-police clash in Chattogram
MoU on Kushiyara river's water sharing to be signed in Sept: Dhaka
I’m clear about my role: Sridharan Sriram
Mahbub Talukdar laid to rest
Samrat stages showdown after coming out of jail
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 73 rescued
Russia wasting natural gas by burning while limiting EU supplies
DUCS awards 10 students for writing letter to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Taekwondo team left for Thailand
As election nears, pressure mounts for a participatory poll
US senator visits Taiwan amid high tensions with China
Sri Lanka widens import ban as economic crisis persists
PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Sen as with others at the 5th
BGB members seized 1.679 kg gold bars worth Tk 1 core 48 lakh
Rising inflation in Bangladesh: A land of the future poor
Why Sri Lanka’s collapse looms large over Bangladesh
24 global banks to stand by BD food grain import LCs from Russia, Ukraine
IGP gets US visa to attend UNCOPS Summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft