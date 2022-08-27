Three get life term in murder, rape cases

Separate courts on Thursday sentenced three men to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and rape cases in three districts- Bogura, Laxmipur and Dinajpur.

BOGURA: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term in jail and his wife to seven years' imprisonment in a murder case in Sadar Upazila in 2017.

District and Sessions Judge Naresh Chandra Sarker handed down the verdict at around 2pm. The lifer is Abu Jafar Md Quamruzzaman alias Sohag Fakir, son of Md Abdur Rahim, a resident of Bujurgadhama Uttarpara area in Sadar Upazila. The other convict is Saleha Akhter alias Fulu, wife of Sohag Fakir.

The court also fined Sohag Tk 50,000.

Fulu was also Tk 20,000, and in default, she has to suffer one more year in jail. According to the prosecution, Sohag killed Shahjahan Ali Molla, a contractor and resident of Bujurgadhama Village, on August 16, 2017.

After that, Sohag's wife dumped the body in the latrine of their house.

Later on, police recovered the body.

The deceased's brother lodged a murder case with Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) accusing the couple.

After investigation, Sub-Inspector Faisal Hasan, investigative officer of the case, submitted the charge-sheet to the court. Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday noon.

However, Sohag Fakir has been absconding for long.

LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in Sadar Upazila in 2018.

Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Rohibul Islam handed down the verdict at around 11 am. The condemned convict is Md Hossain, a resident of Char Monsa Village in the upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail. Advocate Jasim Uddin, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Hossain killed his wife Shilpi feeding her pesticides and later, hit on her head with a lethal weapon on August 27, 2018.

Abul Hasim, father of the deceased, filed a case with Laxmipur Sadar Model PS on October 27 accusing Hossain.

After that, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on October 20, 2019.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday morning after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

DINAJPUR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for raping a speech-impaired girl in Chirirbandar Upazila in 2019.

Dinajpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Sharif Uddin Ahmed handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convict is Tapan Chandra Roy, 38, son of late Sachib Roy, a resident of Asurcoat Member Para area in Parbatipur Upazila of the district.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.

Quoting the case statement, Additional PP Taiyaba Begum said Tapan Chandra raped a speech-impaired girl in Bishwanathpur Village under Punapatti Union in Chirirbandar Upazila on March 19, 2019. Knowing the matter, the victim's father lodged a case with Chirirbandar PS accusing Tapan.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.





