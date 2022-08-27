Flood-hit people get relief items

Relief items have been distributed among the flood-hit destitute people in two districts- Kurigram and Moulvibazar, on Wednesday.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Prime Minister's relief assistance has been provided to 400 flood-affected, distressed and helpless families in Nageshwari Upazila of the district.

Nageshwari Upazila administration organized the distribution programme on the Upazila Parishad premises.

Nageshwari Upazila Parishad Chairman Mostafa Zaman was present as the chief guest at the programme with Nageshwari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Farzana Jahan in the chair.

Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Amina Begum Ananya and Project Implementation Officer Mofakhkharul Islam, among others, were also present at that time.

MOULVIBAZAR: Relief and rehabilitation materials were distributed among flood-affected families in different areas of Sylhet and Moulvibazar districts.

Bangladesh Air Force Women's Welfare Association (BAFWA) distributed these relief and rehabilitation materials in Shamshernagar area under Kamalganj Upazila of Moulvibazar District on Wednesday morning.

BAFWA Central President Tahmida Hannan was present on the occasion and distributed these relief materials.











