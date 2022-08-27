Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 4:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

No head teacher in 51 primary schools at Kamalganj

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Salauddin Suvo

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Aug 26: A total of 51 government primary schools in Kamalganj Upazila of the district are running without head teachers.
In these schools assistant teachers are performing duties as acting head teachers.  
Locals said, due to head teacher crisis, education activities are hampered in these schools.
According to sources at the Upazila Primary Education Office, there are a total of 152 government primary schools in nine unions and one municipality of the upazila.
A total of 65 per cent head teachers were appointed through promotion while 35 per cent ones were appointed directly.
A visit to these schools found no proper class-taking as assistant teachers are busy with administrative activities. That is why other teachers are under extra pressure.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of guardians including Anwar Hossain and Shamsu Mia said, teaching activities are not taking place properly due to teachers' crisis. To improve education quality, they asked for posting teachers in the vacant positions soon.
Teachers demanded appointing assistant teachers as head teachers. Unless head teachers are appointed, teachers' crisis will not be solved, they added.
President of Kamalganj Primary Teachers Association Aminul Islam Chowdhury said, "We've have been demanding promoting assistant teachers as head teachers for a long time. But because of case-related complications in some schools, this problem is not solved."
Upazila Education Officer Saiful Islam Talukdar said, head teachers are absent in 51 schools. Of these, 17 ones are facing cases. A total of 65 per cent head teachers will be appointed through promotion while 35 per cent directly, he added.
He further said, vacant posts will have to be filled up, and if head teachers are posted, the teacher crisis issue will be solved.
District Primary Education Officer Md Shamsur Rahman said, "Our high officials are informed about appointing head teachers. And it is hoped, assistant teachers will be appointed within September/October."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
British High Commissioner he inaugurated 'Urban Poor People Life Standard Development' project
Pabna farmers farming early winter vegetables
Six people found dead in five districts
Bogura trader fined Tk 1 lakh for smuggling TCB goods
Three get life term in murder, rape cases
Flood-hit people get relief items
No head teacher in 51 primary schools at Kamalganj
Target set to produce 2.72 lakh mt Aman rice in Khulna


Latest News
BNP doesn't talk about Rohingyas to foreigners: Quader
Momen seeks united efforts to deal with anti-govt propaganda
40 injured in BNP-police clash in Chattogram
MoU on Kushiyara river's water sharing to be signed in Sept: Dhaka
I’m clear about my role: Sridharan Sriram
Mahbub Talukdar laid to rest
Samrat stages showdown after coming out of jail
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 73 rescued
Russia wasting natural gas by burning while limiting EU supplies
DUCS awards 10 students for writing letter to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Taekwondo team left for Thailand
As election nears, pressure mounts for a participatory poll
US senator visits Taiwan amid high tensions with China
Sri Lanka widens import ban as economic crisis persists
PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Sen as with others at the 5th
BGB members seized 1.679 kg gold bars worth Tk 1 core 48 lakh
Rising inflation in Bangladesh: A land of the future poor
Why Sri Lanka’s collapse looms large over Bangladesh
24 global banks to stand by BD food grain import LCs from Russia, Ukraine
IGP gets US visa to attend UNCOPS Summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft