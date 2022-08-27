No head teacher in 51 primary schools at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Aug 26: A total of 51 government primary schools in Kamalganj Upazila of the district are running without head teachers.

In these schools assistant teachers are performing duties as acting head teachers.

Locals said, due to head teacher crisis, education activities are hampered in these schools.

According to sources at the Upazila Primary Education Office, there are a total of 152 government primary schools in nine unions and one municipality of the upazila.

A total of 65 per cent head teachers were appointed through promotion while 35 per cent ones were appointed directly.

A visit to these schools found no proper class-taking as assistant teachers are busy with administrative activities. That is why other teachers are under extra pressure.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of guardians including Anwar Hossain and Shamsu Mia said, teaching activities are not taking place properly due to teachers' crisis. To improve education quality, they asked for posting teachers in the vacant positions soon.

Teachers demanded appointing assistant teachers as head teachers. Unless head teachers are appointed, teachers' crisis will not be solved, they added.

President of Kamalganj Primary Teachers Association Aminul Islam Chowdhury said, "We've have been demanding promoting assistant teachers as head teachers for a long time. But because of case-related complications in some schools, this problem is not solved."

Upazila Education Officer Saiful Islam Talukdar said, head teachers are absent in 51 schools. Of these, 17 ones are facing cases. A total of 65 per cent head teachers will be appointed through promotion while 35 per cent directly, he added.

He further said, vacant posts will have to be filled up, and if head teachers are posted, the teacher crisis issue will be solved.

District Primary Education Officer Md Shamsur Rahman said, "Our high officials are informed about appointing head teachers. And it is hoped, assistant teachers will be appointed within September/October."









