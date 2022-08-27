Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 4:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Target set to produce 2.72 lakh mt Aman rice in Khulna

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondent

Target set to produce 2.72 lakh mt Aman rice in Khulna

Target set to produce 2.72 lakh mt Aman rice in Khulna

KHULNA, Aug 26: The Department of Agriculture Extension has fixed a target of producing over 2.72 lakh tones (mt)  of transplanted Aman (T-Aman) rice and 4.67 mt paddy from 93,170 hectares of land for nine upazilas in the district and two metropolitan thanas in Khulna City, during the current season.
The target includes production of 2,31,482 mt of high-yielding varieties of Aman rice from 72,565 hectares, 11,297 tonnes of hybrid varieties of Aman rice from 2,658 hectares, and 29,613 mt of local varieties of Aman rice from 17,947 hectares of land.
Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said, T-Aman rice seedlings have already been planted in targeted land area despite inadequate rainfall in Khulna agriculture area this season.
"The production target of T-Aman rice for this season is reduced by 0.06 lakh mt than the production of 2.74 lakh mt of T-Aman rice achieved last year," said Deputy Director of the DAE Khulna Agriculturist Md Hafizur Rahman to the Daily Observer  on Wednesday.
Last year, a target of producing 2.74 lakh mt of clean rice from 92,425 hectares of land was fixed for all nine upazilas and two metropolitan thanas of Khulna.
The DAE, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute and other organizations have taken steps to make the intensive T-Aman rice cultivation programme successful this time.
Meanwhile, farmers have already prepared T-Aman seedlings on 4,920 hectares of land against the requirement of preparing 4,943 hectares of lands for cultivation of T-Aman rice on 93,170 hectares of land.
 The government has taken special steps to ensure use of high quality seeds, prepare model seedbeds and ensure balanced fertilisation and adoption of improved technologies to enhance rice production despite adverse impacts of climate changes.
To achieve the farming target of Aman rice and to ensure uninterrupted fertilizer management, the government has formed task force and monitoring team in each upazila headed by upazila agriculture officer, he said.
"We have already formed task force and monitoring team to watch smooth irrigation, fertilizer management in all nine upazilas in the district and two thanas in the city," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
British High Commissioner he inaugurated 'Urban Poor People Life Standard Development' project
Pabna farmers farming early winter vegetables
Six people found dead in five districts
Bogura trader fined Tk 1 lakh for smuggling TCB goods
Three get life term in murder, rape cases
Flood-hit people get relief items
No head teacher in 51 primary schools at Kamalganj
Target set to produce 2.72 lakh mt Aman rice in Khulna


Latest News
BNP doesn't talk about Rohingyas to foreigners: Quader
Momen seeks united efforts to deal with anti-govt propaganda
40 injured in BNP-police clash in Chattogram
MoU on Kushiyara river's water sharing to be signed in Sept: Dhaka
I’m clear about my role: Sridharan Sriram
Mahbub Talukdar laid to rest
Samrat stages showdown after coming out of jail
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 73 rescued
Russia wasting natural gas by burning while limiting EU supplies
DUCS awards 10 students for writing letter to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Taekwondo team left for Thailand
As election nears, pressure mounts for a participatory poll
US senator visits Taiwan amid high tensions with China
Sri Lanka widens import ban as economic crisis persists
PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Sen as with others at the 5th
BGB members seized 1.679 kg gold bars worth Tk 1 core 48 lakh
Rising inflation in Bangladesh: A land of the future poor
Why Sri Lanka’s collapse looms large over Bangladesh
24 global banks to stand by BD food grain import LCs from Russia, Ukraine
IGP gets US visa to attend UNCOPS Summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft