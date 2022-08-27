

Target set to produce 2.72 lakh mt Aman rice in Khulna

The target includes production of 2,31,482 mt of high-yielding varieties of Aman rice from 72,565 hectares, 11,297 tonnes of hybrid varieties of Aman rice from 2,658 hectares, and 29,613 mt of local varieties of Aman rice from 17,947 hectares of land.

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said, T-Aman rice seedlings have already been planted in targeted land area despite inadequate rainfall in Khulna agriculture area this season.

"The production target of T-Aman rice for this season is reduced by 0.06 lakh mt than the production of 2.74 lakh mt of T-Aman rice achieved last year," said Deputy Director of the DAE Khulna Agriculturist Md Hafizur Rahman to the Daily Observer on Wednesday.

Last year, a target of producing 2.74 lakh mt of clean rice from 92,425 hectares of land was fixed for all nine upazilas and two metropolitan thanas of Khulna.

The DAE, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute and other organizations have taken steps to make the intensive T-Aman rice cultivation programme successful this time.

Meanwhile, farmers have already prepared T-Aman seedlings on 4,920 hectares of land against the requirement of preparing 4,943 hectares of lands for cultivation of T-Aman rice on 93,170 hectares of land.

The government has taken special steps to ensure use of high quality seeds, prepare model seedbeds and ensure balanced fertilisation and adoption of improved technologies to enhance rice production despite adverse impacts of climate changes.

To achieve the farming target of Aman rice and to ensure uninterrupted fertilizer management, the government has formed task force and monitoring team in each upazila headed by upazila agriculture officer, he said.

"We have already formed task force and monitoring team to watch smooth irrigation, fertilizer management in all nine upazilas in the district and two thanas in the city," he said.





KHULNA, Aug 26: The Department of Agriculture Extension has fixed a target of producing over 2.72 lakh tones (mt) of transplanted Aman (T-Aman) rice and 4.67 mt paddy from 93,170 hectares of land for nine upazilas in the district and two metropolitan thanas in Khulna City, during the current season.The target includes production of 2,31,482 mt of high-yielding varieties of Aman rice from 72,565 hectares, 11,297 tonnes of hybrid varieties of Aman rice from 2,658 hectares, and 29,613 mt of local varieties of Aman rice from 17,947 hectares of land.Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said, T-Aman rice seedlings have already been planted in targeted land area despite inadequate rainfall in Khulna agriculture area this season."The production target of T-Aman rice for this season is reduced by 0.06 lakh mt than the production of 2.74 lakh mt of T-Aman rice achieved last year," said Deputy Director of the DAE Khulna Agriculturist Md Hafizur Rahman to the Daily Observer on Wednesday.Last year, a target of producing 2.74 lakh mt of clean rice from 92,425 hectares of land was fixed for all nine upazilas and two metropolitan thanas of Khulna.The DAE, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute and other organizations have taken steps to make the intensive T-Aman rice cultivation programme successful this time.Meanwhile, farmers have already prepared T-Aman seedlings on 4,920 hectares of land against the requirement of preparing 4,943 hectares of lands for cultivation of T-Aman rice on 93,170 hectares of land.The government has taken special steps to ensure use of high quality seeds, prepare model seedbeds and ensure balanced fertilisation and adoption of improved technologies to enhance rice production despite adverse impacts of climate changes.To achieve the farming target of Aman rice and to ensure uninterrupted fertilizer management, the government has formed task force and monitoring team in each upazila headed by upazila agriculture officer, he said."We have already formed task force and monitoring team to watch smooth irrigation, fertilizer management in all nine upazilas in the district and two thanas in the city," he said.