Four electrocuted in Kishoreganj, Barishal

Four people including a woman and an expatriate have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Barishal, in four days.

KISHOREGANJ: A man and his sister were electrocuted in Kuliarchar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Khurshid Mia, 55, and elder sister Shova Begum, 60, residents of Pashchim Noapara area in the upazila.

Local sources said Khurshid and Shova came in contact with a live electric wire in the evening while repairing Shova's house by setting tin fence together, which left the siblings critically injured.

They were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared the duo dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Kuliarchar Police Station Mohammad Golam Mostafa confirmed the incident, adding that a team of the law enforcers have been sent to the scene.

BARISHAL: Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in Sadar Upazila of the district in three days.

A Malaysian expatriate has been electrocuted in the upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Hawlader, 45, a resident of Dingamanik Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Kamal came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was connecting an electric pump in the area, which left him critically injured.

Later on, he was rescued and taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

On the other hand, a day-labourer was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Md Siddiq Akon, 35, hailed from Titkata Village under Moheshkhali Borobigha Union in Patuakhali District. He lived in his father-in-law's house in Dakshin Panbaria Village under Shayestabad Union in Sadar Upazila of Barishal District.

Local sources said Siddiq came in contact with a live electric wire at around 8am while he was cutting branches of a tree in the area, which left him severely injured.

Locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Kawnia PS OC Abdur Rahman Mukul confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in any complaint is received in this regard.



















