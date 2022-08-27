Four nabbed with drugs in two districts

Four people including a couple have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Mymensingh and Naogaon, in four days.

MYMENSINGH: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two drug dealers along with liquor in the city on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Md A Halim, 22, and Md Ratan Ali, residents of Durgapur Upazila in Netrakona District.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force stopped a bus in China Mor area in the city in the afternoon and conducted a search. RAB members arrested the drug dealers along with 23 bottles of foreign liquor at that time. RAB-14 Company Commander Major Akhter Muhammad Joy confirmed the matter.

NAOGAON: Police station arrested a man and his wife along with 1kg of hemp from Porsha Upazila in the district on Monday night. The arrested are Kamal Hossain Limon, 27, and his wife Anju Manwara, 26, residents of Belgharia Village under Chawur Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha Police Station (PS) Zahurul Haque said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Abdur Rahim conducted a drive in Belgharia area at night and the couple along with the hemp.



















