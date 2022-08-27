116 detained on different charges in seven districts

A total of 116 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Sirajganj, Bagerhat, Jamalpur, Bhola, Noakhali and Bogura, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 99 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Police, in a drive, have arrested three more members in the robbery incident took in front of the Postal Academy of Shahmakhdum Police Station (PS) in the city.

Meanwhile, Tk 5,85,125 was recovered from the accused at that time. In total, Tk 20,69,165 have been recovered, so far, in that case along with the arrest of 9 accused.

Police Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique gave this information in a press conference at the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) headquarters conference room on Thursday morning.

The arrested persons are: Noor Alam Nuru, 23, son of Maqbul Hussain of Bir Gwalia Village of Paba PS, and ambulance driver Muhaiminul Islam Sabuj, 29, of Daokandi Brijpara of Durgapur PS, and Kamruzzaman Liton, 26, son of Abdur Rashid in the district.

On August 21 at 5:30 in the morning, an incident of robbery of 34 lakh 27 thousand taka took place in front of the Postal Academy of Shahmakhdum PS in the metropolis. In that incident, 6 members of organized bandits were arrested with 16 lakh 84 thousand 940 taka and domestic weapons. Along with that, the ambulance used in the robbery was seized.

Shahmakhdum Thana Police continued the operation to recover the remaining looted money and to arrest the accomplices including the main owner. Following this, RMP's cyber crime unit uses information technology to locate the accused.

Later on, a team of Shahmakhdum PS conducted an operation and arrested the accused from Godagari and Durgapur PSs in the district and Karnahar PS of the city. Meanwhile, another 5 lakh 85 thousand 125 taka was recovered from the accused.

The operation to recover the remaining money and arrest the co-accused is continuing. Also legal action has been taken against the arrested accused, the officials added in the press conference.

On the other hand, Detective Branch (DB) Police arrested ten gamblers from Motihar PS area in the city early Wednesday.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

The arrested persons are: Ghiyasuddin, 55, Moinul Islam Shishir, 24, Babu, 57, Surman Ali, 32, Alal, 42, Abdul Jamil Roni, 32, Istiaq Azmed Roni, 32, Johnny, 31, Mizanur Rahman, 26, and Zakir, 26.

According to the police sources, under the overall supervision of RMP Deputy Commissioner Md Arefin Jewel, Aadditional Deputy Commissioner Md Abdullah Al Masud led an operation.

Inspector Mirza Md Abdus Chalam, Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Kazi Zakaria and his team conducted the drive in Danshmari Paschimpara area of Motihar PS at around 3am, and arrested 10 people red-handed while gambling.

During this time, playing cards and cash money were also seized from the accused.

However, legal action has been taken against them, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 31 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, 12 were drug addicts and the remaining seven were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 35 people in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrested, 14 had warrants, 16 were drug addicts and dealers and the remaining five were nabbed on various charges.

A huge amount of contraband drugs including 199 bottles of phensidyl, 23.7 grams of heroin, 47 pieces of yaba and 150 grams of weeds were recovered from the accused in the drug case.

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 20 people in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of Police (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the arrested, 14 had warrants, two were drug addicts and the remaining four were nabbed on various charges.

SIRAJGANJ: Police arrested a local leader of Juba League in a fraud case from Tarash Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Rafiqul Islam Shanto, president of Madhainagar Union Unit of Juba League. He is the son of Naimuddin Akanda, a resident of Bhikampur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarash PS Md Shahidul Islam said a warrant was issued in the name of Rafiqul Islam Shanto in a fraud case.

On information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in his house on Wednesday night, and arrested him.

However, the arrested was produced before the court on Thursday, the OC added.

BAGERHAT: Two thieves have been detained along with copper wire of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Plant (thermal power plant).

Members of Bangladesh Ansar caught them red-handed from in front of the main gate of the power plant in Rampal Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested are Kamal Hossain, 44, hails from Jashore District, and Mehdi Hasan, 18, from Satkhira.

Ansar-3 Deputy Director Chandan Debnath said a team of the battalion detained the thieves in front of the main gate of the power plant while patrolling in the area.

He said about 400 kilograms of copper wire were recovered from their possession.

The detained were, however, handed over to Rampal PS, the Ansar official added.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Police arrested a man on charge of faking his identity as law enforcement agent from Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested man is Liton Mia, 35, son of Sohrab Ali, a resident of Baushi Bangali Para Village under Sarishabari Municipality.

Police sources said Liton Mia had long been cheated with people by faking his identities as police, DB, colonel, major, DGFI, NSI or Anti-Corruption official.

On Tuesday, a general diary was lodged against him with Sarishabari PS.

Following this, police arrested him from Sarishabari Bus Stand area at night.

The arrested was, however, sent to jail on Wednesday following a court order.

Sarishabari PS OC Muhammad Mohobbot Kabir confirmed the matter.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Six people were arrested along with lethal weapons from Lalmohan Upazila in the district on Monday night while preparing for a robbery.

The arrested persons are Shakil, Dhanu Miah, Sohag, Rakib, Manik and Rakib Miah.

Quoting locals, police said local fishermen caught six people when a gang of robbers were preparing for a robbery at their trawlers in Battir Khal area at around 10:30 pm and informed police.

However, the other robbers of the gang managed to escape the scene.

On information, police went to the scene and arrested the robbers.

Lalmohan PS OC Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the matter, adding that a total of nine lethal weapons were also seized from their possession.

The arrested were, however, sent to jail following a court order, OC Murad added.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh from Chowmuhani Municipality in the district on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested person is Md Hafaez Alauddin, son of late Azharul Islam of Debisinhapur Village in Senbag Upazila of the district. He is the former acting amir of Noakhali District Unit of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Superintend of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam said Hafez Alauddain is an accused of five cases filed with Begumganj and Suadharam Model PSs.

The law enforcers arrested him from his house in Ward No. 8 Boro Hazipuar Golabaria area under Chowmuhani Municipality at around 4pm on Sunday.

BOGURA: Police arrested six members of an inter-district robbers' gang from Adamdighi Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested are: Md Bulbul, 34, Md Hasan, 25, Md Farid, 26, Sentu Sarder, 35, Rezaul Mandal, 26, and Mukul Mandal, 50.

Adamdighi PS OC Rezaul Karim Reza confirmed the matter in a press release on Sunday afternoon.

The OC said on information, a team of the law enforcers from Santahar Police Outpost conducted a drive in Malshan Mor area under Santahar Municipality on Saturday night, and arrested them while they were preparing to commit a robbery.











