Heat wave parching Aman fields at Doubaura



A parched Aman field in Dhobaura Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, the T-Aman farming activities are hampered in the upazila in the absence of rainfall. In some places, sapling planting has been completed, but these are parching. Farmers' dream is hung up.

Farmers have turned directionless. Frustration is continuing to grip them. Most people in the upazila are dependent on agriculture.

T-Aman cultivation largely depends on rain. But it has been one month without rain in the upazila. So an adverse impact has been created on the sapling plantation.

Sraban and Bhadra are two rainy months. But these months witnessed very dismal rainfall.

The heat wave has been continuing in the upazila for more than one month.

A visit found parched fields which were full of water one month back. Saplings were planted in these fields. The planted fields are becoming faded.

In this situation, there is no other option but pump-based irrigation for farmers to protect their paddy fields. But this alternative irrigation costs them much because of diesel price hike.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, affected farmers said, because of rainfall crisis, the planted T-Aman fields are set to witness destructions.

Rubel Mia of Singura Village said, his five acres of T-Aman fields are set to be damaged. I have prepared my fields, but these can't be planted because of shortage of rain-fall, said farmer Abdul Hai of Batihala Village.

According to Doubaura Upazila Agriculture Office sources, so far about 60 per cent out of the targeted 13,000 hectares have been planted.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Golam Sarwar Tushar said, if there is no rainfall, the prepared fields will turn fallow. If there is rain, the remaining fields can be planted, he added.







