Youth ‘commits suicide’ at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Aug 26: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sujan Shabadkar, 24, son of Sushil Shabdakar, a resident of Brindapur Village under Rahimpur Union in the upazila. Police and local sources said Sujan committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the morning next to his house.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Kamalganj Police Station Mahadev Banchar confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.





