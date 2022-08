India has shown great interest on proposal to cap Russian oil price: US

NEW DELHI, Aug 26: US Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo on Friday said India has "shown great interest" with respect to the proposal of capping Russian oil price.

The price cap will ensure that there is a reduction in revenues for Russia, he said during a media interaction here.

The US has imposed sanctions on Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

"In my conversation with Indian officials and policymakers about the price cap coalition, they have shown great interest as this is in line with India's objective of lowering energy price for consumers. We are providing information to them and we will continue the conversation," Adeyemo said. -PTI