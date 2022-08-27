Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 4:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India has shown great interest on proposal to cap Russian oil price: US

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

NEW DELHI, Aug 26: US Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo on Friday said India has "shown great interest" with respect to the proposal of capping Russian oil price.
The price cap will ensure that there is a reduction in revenues for Russia, he said during a media interaction here.
The US has imposed sanctions on Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
"In my conversation with Indian officials and policymakers about the price cap coalition, they have shown great interest as this is in line with India's objective of lowering energy price for consumers. We are providing information to them and we will continue the conversation," Adeyemo said.    -PTI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India has shown great interest on proposal to cap Russian oil price: US
Turkey plays down US sanctions threat over Russia ties
‘Ball in Iran’s court’ on nuclear deal: Macron
Biden urges Democrats to defeat ‘semi-fascism’ in midterm elections
Thousands of British postal workers walk out over pay
Pakistan declares emergency as millions affected by floods
Outage ends at Ukraine nuclear plant, as international inspection prepared
Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record


Latest News
BNP doesn't talk about Rohingyas to foreigners: Quader
Momen seeks united efforts to deal with anti-govt propaganda
40 injured in BNP-police clash in Chattogram
MoU on Kushiyara river's water sharing to be signed in Sept: Dhaka
I’m clear about my role: Sridharan Sriram
Mahbub Talukdar laid to rest
Samrat stages showdown after coming out of jail
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 73 rescued
Russia wasting natural gas by burning while limiting EU supplies
DUCS awards 10 students for writing letter to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Taekwondo team left for Thailand
As election nears, pressure mounts for a participatory poll
US senator visits Taiwan amid high tensions with China
Sri Lanka widens import ban as economic crisis persists
PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Sen as with others at the 5th
BGB members seized 1.679 kg gold bars worth Tk 1 core 48 lakh
Rising inflation in Bangladesh: A land of the future poor
Why Sri Lanka’s collapse looms large over Bangladesh
24 global banks to stand by BD food grain import LCs from Russia, Ukraine
IGP gets US visa to attend UNCOPS Summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft