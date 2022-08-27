Video
Biden urges Democrats to defeat ‘semi-fascism’ in midterm elections

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

WASHINGTON, Aug 26: President Joe Biden told Democrats at a rally Thursday that they need to save the country from the "semi-fascism" of Donald Trump's Republicans and keep control of Congress in upcoming midterm elections.
Speaking to hundreds of party faithful in Maryland, just outside Washington, Biden sought to build on growing energy in the party, which believes it can fend off a threatened Republican victory in the November 8 vote. Casting the Republicans under ex-president Trump's sway as a party of "anger, violence, hate and division," Biden said, "We've chosen a different path forward: the future of unity, hope and optimism." "This fall there will be a choice between these two visions. We must take our case to the American people and be crystal clear about it," he said.
Earlier, in remarks ahead of the speech, Biden likened Trump's Make America Great Again or MAGA brand as "extreme."
"It's not just Trump, it's the entire philosophy that underpins the -- I'm going to say something, it's like semi-fascism," Biden said. "You need to vote to literally save democracy again," he then said in his speech. Just weeks ago, Democrats were in the doldrums.
With Biden's approval ratings below 40 percent and the party seemingly unable to close the deal on a series of election promises, there were widespread expectations that the Republicans would easily take control of at least one chamber of Congress.
A dramatic August, however, has sown the seeds of what some Democrats hope will be a political miracle, with their party holding the Senate and at minimum mitigating the size of the Republican win in the House of Representatives.
The Maryland rally came on the heels of a spate of legislative wins in Congress, coupled with fury among many Americans over the conservative-dominated Supreme Court's ruling to end automatic nationwide abortion access rights. Biden warned that Republicans would seek to outlaw abortion completely if they control Congress but said the issue was galvanizing "the powerful force" of women voters.
And he cited the racking up of laws on funding high-tech investment, the green economy, health care and also a limited, but still politically impressive approval for new gun safety restrictions.
Just Wednesday, he made his latest move, announcing that millions of voters will be eligible to have between $10,000 and $20,000 canceled from their often crippling student debt -- a longtime demand from Democratic supporters. "Even our critics have been forced to acknowledge real progress," he said to cheers.
By contrast, Republicans have become distracted by drama over Trump's dispute with the Justice Department and the FBI over his allegedly illegal removal of top secret documents from the White House to his Florida golf club residence.    -AFP





