Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 4:02 AM
Home Back Page

Fall of AL govt is only goal of BNP: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "If Kazi Nazrul Islam remained with us, he would have protest against the fascist Awami League government."
He made this comment while highlighting the current situation of the country at a discussion marking national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's 46th death anniversary, the BNP leader urged the people to be imbued with the rebellious spirit of the national poet and come forward with the goal of restoring democracy.
Jatiyatabadi Sangskritik Foundation arranged the programme titled "The Politics of Nazrul-the politics of Bangladesh" at the Jatiya Press Club on Friday.
 "The fall of this government is the only goal of BNP," Fakhrul said and added, "Kazi Nazrul Islam went to jail to protect the people of the country from the British torture. If he remained among us, he would have protested against this fascist Awami League government. Inspiring by his ideology we have to raise movement to overthrow the government and save the people."
This government is afraid to practise literature of Nazrul Islam that is why they are excluding Nazrul's literature from the Bengali literature from educational curriculum, he alleged.  
Besides, Fakhrul complained that the literature of Nazrul Islam is not presented very much in the media of Bangladesh.
BNP leader called on his political leaders and activists to come out to the street to overthrow the government.  
Mentioning Kazi Nazrul Islam as 'Poet of World Humanity', Mirza Fakhrul said, 'His poetry has always inspired people to stand beside exploited and oppressed to wake up. Kazi Nazrul Islam is more relevant in today's context."
The BNP Secretary General protested the killing of other leaders including Nure Alam in Bhola, the disappearance and torture of BNP leaders including Ilyas Ali and sending of Khaleda Zia to jail. "In this situation of the state, Nazrul Islam seems more relevant to me, we want to follow his ideology," said Fakhrul Islam.
On August 27, 1976, poet Nazrul Islam died at the then PG Hospital (now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital).



