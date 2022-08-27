Video
Sohel Taj visits Awami League president’s office

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Former state minister Tanzim Ahmed Sohel Taj made a sudden visit to the ruling Awami League (AL) president's political office on Thursday night, lending credence to speculation about his return to active politics.
It may be mentioned here that Sohel Taj has already expressed his desire to return to active politics on social media. On Thursday night, Sohel Taj visited the AL president's political office in the Dhanmondi area of Dhaka with hundreds of his supporters and held talks with the party's central leaders in the presidium room. Asked if he's still active in politics, Sohail Taj told reporters, "I was born in a political family. Awami League is in our blood. I was never out of politics. I was on personal work for a while. Now I am coming to the party office, I will try to come here regularly."
Sohail Taj said that he's ready to work for the party. "As I was during the BNP-Jamaat coalition government in 2001, I will remain the same."
Sohail Taj, the son of the country's first Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmed, became an MP in 2001 for the first time, and in 2008, Sheikh Hasina made him the State Minister for Home Affairs during the formation of the government after the elections. Five months later, however, Taj resigned.
In April 2012, he also resigned as an MP. His sister, Simin Hossain Rimi, now represents his parliamentary seat of Gazipur-4 in Jatiya Sangsad.     -UNB


