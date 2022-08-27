Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 4:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BRT Project

Uttara-Tongi flyover to open to traffic next June

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Around 80 per cent physical construction of 20.5km flyover and road under the Bus Rapid Transit Project in Uttara and Tongi areas under the capital has been completed and will be open to traffic in June next year. BRT Project Managing Director Shafiqul Islam said this at a briefing in Gazipur after inspection of the construction project on Friday.
Secretary to the Road Transport and Highways Department and Chairman of the Board of Directors of BRT Company AM Amanullah Noori led the inspection accompanied by Roads and Highways high officials and a team of experts from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.
 "The construction of 82.9 per cent or 16km of RSB section and 72.35 per cent of 4.5km of BBA section has been completed accounting for 79.24 per cent of total construction," he said.
Shafiqul Islam argued that it is possible to complete the project work on time if 100 per cent capacity is used.
"We asked the project contractor China Gezhouba Group Co Ltd to fulfill three conditions -- eliminating funding and manpower shortages and ensuring 100 per cent safety," he said. "The project work will start soon after fulfilling the conditions."
The managing director pointed out that a major part of the project work will be completed by December 2022 while the rest by March 2023, and the flyover and road will be open by June 2023.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fall of AL govt is only goal of BNP: Fakhrul
Rohingya Crisis: Japan for third-country resettlement in parallel to repatriation
Sohel Taj visits Awami League president’s office
Uttara-Tongi flyover to open to traffic next June
3 Bangladeshi killed in Saudi road accident
BNP doesn’t talk about Rohingyas to foreigners: Quader
Dengue: 68 more patients hospitalised
Noora Health launches WhatsApp bot


Latest News
BNP doesn't talk about Rohingyas to foreigners: Quader
Momen seeks united efforts to deal with anti-govt propaganda
40 injured in BNP-police clash in Chattogram
MoU on Kushiyara river's water sharing to be signed in Sept: Dhaka
I’m clear about my role: Sridharan Sriram
Mahbub Talukdar laid to rest
Samrat stages showdown after coming out of jail
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 73 rescued
Russia wasting natural gas by burning while limiting EU supplies
DUCS awards 10 students for writing letter to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Taekwondo team left for Thailand
As election nears, pressure mounts for a participatory poll
US senator visits Taiwan amid high tensions with China
Sri Lanka widens import ban as economic crisis persists
PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Sen as with others at the 5th
BGB members seized 1.679 kg gold bars worth Tk 1 core 48 lakh
Rising inflation in Bangladesh: A land of the future poor
Why Sri Lanka’s collapse looms large over Bangladesh
24 global banks to stand by BD food grain import LCs from Russia, Ukraine
IGP gets US visa to attend UNCOPS Summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft