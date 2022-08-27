Uttara-Tongi flyover to open to traffic next June

Around 80 per cent physical construction of 20.5km flyover and road under the Bus Rapid Transit Project in Uttara and Tongi areas under the capital has been completed and will be open to traffic in June next year. BRT Project Managing Director Shafiqul Islam said this at a briefing in Gazipur after inspection of the construction project on Friday.

Secretary to the Road Transport and Highways Department and Chairman of the Board of Directors of BRT Company AM Amanullah Noori led the inspection accompanied by Roads and Highways high officials and a team of experts from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.

"The construction of 82.9 per cent or 16km of RSB section and 72.35 per cent of 4.5km of BBA section has been completed accounting for 79.24 per cent of total construction," he said.

Shafiqul Islam argued that it is possible to complete the project work on time if 100 per cent capacity is used.

"We asked the project contractor China Gezhouba Group Co Ltd to fulfill three conditions -- eliminating funding and manpower shortages and ensuring 100 per cent safety," he said. "The project work will start soon after fulfilling the conditions."

The managing director pointed out that a major part of the project work will be completed by December 2022 while the rest by March 2023, and the flyover and road will be open by June 2023.









