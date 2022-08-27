Dengue: 68 more patients hospitalised

Another 68 dengue patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Friday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, 67 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while another outside it, it said.

As many as 541 dengue patients, including 441 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On Sunday, this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 19 with one more death reported from Dhaka.

Among the total deaths, 10 were reported from Cox's Bazar while nine from Dhaka. -UNB



