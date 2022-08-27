|
Recipe
|
Cream Caramel
Ingredients:
Milk powder: 100g
Water: 400 ml
Sugar: 150g
Egg: 5 PCS
Vanilla: Few drops
Caramel mold: 6"
For caramel:
Sugar: 100g
Water: 2 tbsp
Method:
1. In the cream caramel mold make the caramel with sugar and water and let it cool.
2. In a bowl mix all the ingredients together and warm this mixture at 32'C and sieve. Pour this mixture in to the pan and bake it for 60 minutes at 160'C.
3. After baking chilled completely and de mold. Serve the cream caramel with colourful coral tuile decoration.
Fruit Danish
Ingredients:
Danish puff dough: 500g
Pastry cream: 150gm
Mixed fruits: 150gm
Egg: for brushing
Method:
1. Roll out the danish dough about 3mm thickness and shape it for 8cm/8cm each
2. Fill up the center with pastry cream and egg brush. Let it rise for 3 hours or untill fully puffed.
3. Bake these in a preheated oven at 160'C to 170'C for 15 to 20 minutes.
4. Decorate with mixed fruits and mint leaf.