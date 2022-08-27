

Tanjia Rashid International Sugar Artiste







Cream Caramel



Ingredients:

Milk powder: 100g

Water: 400 ml

Sugar: 150g

Egg: 5 PCS

Vanilla: Few drops

Caramel mold: 6"



Recipe

Sugar: 100g

Water: 2 tbsp



Method:

1. In the cream caramel mold make the caramel with sugar and water and let it cool.

2. In a bowl mix all the ingredients together and warm this mixture at 32'C and sieve. Pour this mixture in to the pan and bake it for 60 minutes at 160'C.

3. After baking chilled completely and de mold. Serve the cream caramel with colourful coral tuile decoration.













Recipe



Ingredients:

Danish puff dough: 500g

Pastry cream: 150gm

Mixed fruits: 150gm

Egg: for brushing



Method:

1. Roll out the danish dough about 3mm thickness and shape it for 8cm/8cm each

2. Fill up the center with pastry cream and egg brush. Let it rise for 3 hours or untill fully puffed.

3. Bake these in a preheated oven at 160'C to 170'C for 15 to 20 minutes.

