Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 4:01 AM
Home Life & Style

Deshi Dosh celebrates 13th anniversary

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Life & Style Desk

Deshi Dosh, a joint venture of ten creative clothing organizations of the country, celebrated its 13th anniversary on August 20.
They spread joy with their valuable customers on that special day.
In this joyous moment, special guests including creative actor Chanchal Chowdhury, dramatist and actor Brindavan Das and actress Shahnaz Khushi and Hawa Cinema director Mejbaur Rahman Sumon and actress Nazifa Tushi were present at Deshi Dosh Premises of Bashundhara City, Level 7 on that day. In addition, the Deshi Dosh premises became festive with the procession of media workers, customers and well-wishers. The members of Deshi Dosh expressed their thanks and gratitude to everyone for being with them.
Throughout the month of August, there are various events for the respected customers, the Deshi Dosh management said. Gift cards of BDT 500, 800, 1000 are available for buying some special products. One can use this gift cards to buy other products later.
The enthusiastic participation of all made the anniversary celebrations of Deshi Dosh an immesne success which will inspire on its journey.


