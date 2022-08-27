

Unwind yourself at ChitChat of Radisson Blu Dhaka

The seating arrangement inside and also by the swimming pool area ensures a relaxing set up suitable for any evening gathering with friends and family as well as for a sudden lunch meeting with a colleague.

The deli café opens its door for its customers at 10:00am in the morning and remains open until 11:00pm of night.

ChitChat has its uniqueness which is located in the middle of the city that makes you feel that you are in a resort setting with the traffic congested city of Dhaka. With the charismatic ambience spreading the rich aroma of the food items and the friendly, smiling staff makes this deli café a perfect atmosphere to chill and hang out all day.















Adjacent to the beautiful swimming pool of Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, ChitChat is an amazing place topop in with friends and families to enjoy. While roaming around the hotel's pool, respective guests can indulge themselves with a refreshing ice tea or different flavours of milkshake accompanied by delicious snacks like freshly baked breads and pastries, fresh salads, sandwiches and a wide selection of cakes to explore along with soft music.The seating arrangement inside and also by the swimming pool area ensures a relaxing set up suitable for any evening gathering with friends and family as well as for a sudden lunch meeting with a colleague.The deli café opens its door for its customers at 10:00am in the morning and remains open until 11:00pm of night.ChitChat has its uniqueness which is located in the middle of the city that makes you feel that you are in a resort setting with the traffic congested city of Dhaka. With the charismatic ambience spreading the rich aroma of the food items and the friendly, smiling staff makes this deli café a perfect atmosphere to chill and hang out all day.