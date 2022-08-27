

Tanzif Chowdhury secures perfect score in IBDP 2022

Constituting under the IB curriculum, IB Diploma Programme (DP) is an academically challenging and balanced assessed programme of education that prepares students for success in higher education. Designed as a comprehensive two-year curriculum, IBDP focuses on addressing the intellectual, social, emotional, and physical well-being of students. International School Dhaka (ISD), an International Baccalaureate World School, offers the IB curriculum comprising IB Primary Years Programme (PYP), IB Middle Years Programme (MYP), and IB Diploma Programme (IBDP). This academic year, in the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP), ISD student Tanzif Alam Chowdhury stands out with a perfect score of 45 out of 45!

Tanzif Chowdhury, said, "The most valuable learner profile I have exhibited at ISD is 'Thinker'. I believe there is a sense of fulfillment in not only observing our circumstances but using that observation to shape our thinking and form independent opinions about the world. Over the years, ISD allowed me to think independently regarding all problems when it came to both myself and the world. I believe independent thinking is an invaluable asset to have as we encounter countless challenges when moving forward to the next stages of life. At Brown, I hope to build upon this attribute and gain new perspectives to further enrich my thinking skills."

Over the years, ISD had made significant records when it came to improvising and implementing the IB curriculum. This led to the school's pass rate for IBDP to rise up to 92 percent, with 48 percent of the candidates receiving a bilingual diploma. In addition to that, 8 percent of ISD diploma candidates receive a score over 40 on average.

Thomas Van der Wielen, Director, International School Dhaka (ISD), said, "ISD has always focused on preparing students for the world after high school by emphasizing a kind of learning that is comprehensive, personalized, and sustainable. ISD hopes to continue instilling true values into our students and allowing them to reveal the best version of themselves toward a successful future."









