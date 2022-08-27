

Autumn’s gripping beauty greets us

Like other seasons, autumn has its own impressing power. It moves, and rejuvenates us with powerful overflow of feeling.

The sudden bursts of rain, punctuated on an otherwise sunny day; the plush white replacing the dark clouds of the passing rains - this is the season at its characteristic best.

And this change of feelings reflects in selection of our dress, taste and outing.

The bluish illusion of nature gripes us. Our external expression becomes awash with 'blue'. We turn poetic.

Poets can very well indulge in an unwarranted squabble - is autumn the season of anticipation, or languor and apathy? However, we are all for making life saturated with whatever positivity that is floating about like cotton candy in the sky, and make life merry.

Blue color is perfect for the season for all the ages. But saree for the young ladies make them different and beautiful. White could be another colour to create sensation. Indeed whatever the colour is, in autumn, without saree, women can't be fulfilled.

The fashion houses however go abuzz to celebrate autumn in unique style. All of the fashion houses of the country bring up different kind of saree and other cloths to make your autumn radiant.

They specially emphasize on saree, knowing that saree is the part of our autumn culture. They also emphasize on colour and there is special emphasize on blue and white as it is widely believed that in autumn the women mostly choose this colour. But apart from those two colours, they bring up cloths and saree with other colours too to give the customers a variation.

A light blue or a light grey suit would go well with a dark blue saree. Try and get a suit with some lines or checks, avoid plain suits. They don't look great for great occasions.

Blue Saree for a woman and Panjabi for her batter half great combo to celebrate Autumn.









