Blood sugar levels for women during pregnancy



Dr. Nazma Akter Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) Department of Medicine MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka

* Before a meal: 95 mg/dL or less

* An hour after a meal: 140 mg/dL or less

* Two hours after a meal: 120 mg/dL or less

Diet and Exercise for Gestational Diabetes

Take these simple steps to stay healthy:

Eat a healthy, low-sugar diet. Talk to your doctor to be sure you're getting the nutrition you need. Follow a meal plan made for someone with diabetes:

* Add vegetables and whole grains, and watch your portion sizes.

* Have three small meals along with two or three snacks about the same times every day.

* Get 40% of your daily calories from carbs and 20% from protein. Most of the carbs should be complex, high-fiber carbs, with fat being between 25% and 40%.

* Aim for 20-35 grams of fiber a day. Foods such as whole-grain breads, cereals, and pasta; brown or wild rice; oatmeal; and vegetables and fruits will help get you there.

* Limit your total fat to less than 40% of your daily calories. Saturated fat should be less than 10% of all the calories you eat.

* Eat a variety of foods to make sure you get enough vitamins and minerals. You may need to take a supplement to cover your bases. Ask your doctor if they think you should take one.

* You can exercise when you have gestational diabetes as long as your doctor says it's OK. Being active is a good way to help manage your blood sugar. Staying fit during pregnancy is also good for your posture and can curb some common problems, like backaches and fatigue.

* If you take insulin, make sure you've got a plan to deal with low blood sugar. Talk to your doctor if you're not sure what to do.

Possible complications for the baby

Unlike type 1 diabetes, gestational diabetes generally occurs too late to cause birth defects. Birth defects usually originate sometime during the first trimester (before the 13th week) of pregnancy. The insulin resistance from the contra-insulin hormones produced by the placenta does not usually occur until approximately the 24th week. Women with gestational diabetes mellitus generally have normal blood sugar levels during the critical first trimester.

The complications of GDM are usually manageable and preventable. The key to prevention is careful control of blood sugar levels just as soon as the diagnosis of diabetes is made.

Blood sugar levels for women during pregnancy

" Macrosomia refers to a baby who is considerably larger than normal.

" Hypoglycemia refers to low blood sugar in the baby immediately after delivery. The baby's blood sugar level is checked after birth, and if the level is too low, it may be necessary to give the baby glucose intravenously.

Blood glucose is monitored very closely during labor. Insulin may be given to keep the mother's blood sugar in a normal range to prevent the baby's blood sugar from dropping excessively after delivery.

Gestational Diabetes Prevention

You can lower your risk before you get pregnant by:

* Eating a healthy diet

* Staying active

