

Bangladesh’s first helpline for transgender people launched

Member of Parliament Aroma Dutta was guest of honour at the launch event which was also attended by other organisations which support gender and sexual minorities.

Ms Dutta emphasised the importance of visibility of transgender population in various sectors of the country including law, sciences, and politics. She mentioned, to be able to achieve that we need more educated people from the transgender community and shall change our mindset and understanding on the issues of the transgender people in Bangladesh. She further praised the work of No Passport Voice for taking such an important initiative to help the transgender community.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh HE Robert Chatterton Dickson also gave a speech mentioning about the importance of dialogues on the matters of transgender community.

"The service will be run by transgender people for transgender people. Our volunteers will find sources of trusted information and work as a medium to support those suffering from mental/physical illness" said Barrister Fatemaa Waariithah Ahsan, one of the co-founders of 'No Passport Voice'. Ho chi Minh Islam, Bangladesh's first transgender nurse and No Passport Voice development officer will lead the project.

The Helpline number will go live in November. This is not an emergency support line, instead it is an opportunity for people to learn about mental and physical health and who to contact for health needs, information about the transition process, and general well-being and emotional support. Callers will be talking to those who have similar lived experience.

Staff have been trained in counselling and mental health by Calcutta-based organisation Prantokotha.



















