Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 4:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Bangladesh’s first helpline for transgender people launched

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Women\'s Own Report

Bangladesh’s first helpline for transgender people launched

Bangladesh’s first helpline for transgender people launched

The new line, which is the part of the 'Hello Lili" project, was inaugurated at a networking event hosted by 'No Passport Voice' at the British High Commission Residence on  August 13.
Member of Parliament Aroma Dutta was guest of honour at the launch event which was also attended by other organisations which support gender and sexual minorities.
Ms Dutta emphasised the importance of visibility of transgender population in various sectors of the country including law, sciences, and politics. She mentioned, to be able to achieve that we need more educated people from the transgender community and shall change our mindset and understanding on the issues of the transgender people in Bangladesh. She further praised the work of No Passport Voice for taking such an important initiative to help the transgender community.
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh HE Robert Chatterton Dickson also gave a speech mentioning about the importance of dialogues on the matters of transgender community.
"The service will be run by transgender people for transgender people. Our volunteers will find sources of trusted information and work as a medium to support those suffering from mental/physical illness" said Barrister Fatemaa Waariithah Ahsan, one of the co-founders of 'No Passport Voice'. Ho chi Minh Islam, Bangladesh's first transgender nurse and No Passport Voice development officer will lead the project.
The Helpline number will go live in November. This is not an emergency support line, instead it is an opportunity for people to learn about mental and physical health and who to contact for health needs, information about the transition process, and general well-being and emotional support. Callers will be talking to those who have similar lived experience.
Staff have been trained in counselling and mental health by Calcutta-based organisation Prantokotha.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blood sugar levels for women during pregnancy
Take care of your lips
Bangladesh’s first helpline for transgender people launched
“The struggle into strength: A success story”
Freelancing training a way to make underprivileged women skilled
Summer hair care
Wasfia Nazreen returns home after creating history
Int’l media workshop for women journos of Indo-pacific region


Latest News
BNP doesn't talk about Rohingyas to foreigners: Quader
Momen seeks united efforts to deal with anti-govt propaganda
40 injured in BNP-police clash in Chattogram
MoU on Kushiyara river's water sharing to be signed in Sept: Dhaka
I’m clear about my role: Sridharan Sriram
Mahbub Talukdar laid to rest
Samrat stages showdown after coming out of jail
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 73 rescued
Russia wasting natural gas by burning while limiting EU supplies
DUCS awards 10 students for writing letter to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Taekwondo team left for Thailand
As election nears, pressure mounts for a participatory poll
Sri Lanka widens import ban as economic crisis persists
US senator visits Taiwan amid high tensions with China
PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Sen as with others at the 5th
BGB members seized 1.679 kg gold bars worth Tk 1 core 48 lakh
Rising inflation in Bangladesh: A land of the future poor
Why Sri Lanka’s collapse looms large over Bangladesh
24 global banks to stand by BD food grain import LCs from Russia, Ukraine
IGP gets US visa to attend UNCOPS Summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft