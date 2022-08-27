

Ms. Shamaila Antara Student of Class 8 Excel Academy

My mother is 42 years old. My dad passed away when I was seven. My mother has raised me on her own for exactly 5 years today (03-08-2022) ever since. Yes, today is the 5th year of my father's departure. My mother is a few inches taller than me. She has short and very curly hair, and a very slim yet quite muscular structure. She goes to the gym every day after work, that's why. She has dark brown eyes and her nose looks quite like mine. Her skin is as white as snow, I do think she'd make a brilliant Cinderella, without the prince Charming parts of course.

My mother, is the strongest and the most gorgeous person I know! She has raised me on her own, yet managed to become the Assistant Professor of the biggest private University in Bangladesh and also the Founder Director of that university's startup program. She is also a news presenter at a very famous Bangladesh TV Channel for almost 20 years. I'm not even close to that age yet! Oh, she is also a women entrepreneurs' trainer and involved in many other social activities. She is brilliantly magnificent at everything she does, and is loved & respected by many including me.

“The struggle into strength: A success story”

My mother is the real super-woman who juggled with life, work, and me and made sure neither slipped nor fell out of her hand. My mother is brave, strong mentally & physically, gorgeous and a role model whom I have always looked up to. I had decided at a very young age that if I grew up to become even a small percentage of who she is now, I will know that I have become somewhat of a success in life. So, no, my mother doesn't own a huge mansion or 10 cars, you know, the typical things people think all successful people have. My mother doesn't want any of these either and neither do I. They don't prove that my mother is a successful person, her life, her hard work, and her story does! So, when people say," Oh my god! You sound just like your mother!" as a potential criticism, I reply with just a thank you because my mother is what you call a kick to the face of life! So, to sum it up, I can say that a successful person is the one who does everything with confidence, courage, and coherence, a person who doesn't fear challenges and faces them carefully and sensitively, and who doesn't chase success or have a big dream, but rather fulfills small dreams that make the person motivated for the very next step and thus feels free. Most importantly, a person who doesn't compete with anyone else but rather him/herself to get better each day can be termed as successful as he or she has successfully crossed each stage of life while dealing with both evens and odds of life keeping the chin up.











I was asked to define a successful person that I know in one of my school homework. Well, I've seen many successful people in my life. Some from my family, others from the internet. But, I always thought maybe I could be wrong because I don't know exactly what they did, how much they had to do, or how far they've come for me or anyone to say "Yes! That person is so hard-working, they've come so far, they are indeed very successful!" Although, when I start thinking about such a person, I can only think of one person who comes to my mind when I think of success, or I can say a person who never chased success but through her personality, lifestyle, and every inch of hard work, success chased her, she is my dear mother, my superwoman.My mother is 42 years old. My dad passed away when I was seven. My mother has raised me on her own for exactly 5 years today (03-08-2022) ever since. Yes, today is the 5th year of my father's departure. My mother is a few inches taller than me. She has short and very curly hair, and a very slim yet quite muscular structure. She goes to the gym every day after work, that's why. She has dark brown eyes and her nose looks quite like mine. Her skin is as white as snow, I do think she'd make a brilliant Cinderella, without the prince Charming parts of course.My mother, is the strongest and the most gorgeous person I know! She has raised me on her own, yet managed to become the Assistant Professor of the biggest private University in Bangladesh and also the Founder Director of that university's startup program. She is also a news presenter at a very famous Bangladesh TV Channel for almost 20 years. I'm not even close to that age yet! Oh, she is also a women entrepreneurs' trainer and involved in many other social activities. She is brilliantly magnificent at everything she does, and is loved & respected by many including me.I believe my mother had to take care of me on her own long before, It's not that my father wasn't there, he was, always, but he got Cancer after a year of my parent's marriage, to get rid of cancer he had to go through chemo, he got rid of cancer but became a heart patient after a heart attack as not many can go through chemo without any sort of side effects. I was born 8 years later my father was diagnosed with Cancer, 4 years after his recovery and additional diagnosis as a heart patient. I was born premature and extremely ill, another milestone, like my parents didn't already have enough on their plate! They had to go through a lot just to make sure I was still breathing. It's something I think of this every time I feel down as after I feel special because not many make it so far, additionally I don't have any health problems either. My parents moved abroad when I was 4 years old and my mother's second terrifying life journey begin. My dad was a businessman, but it was in its early stages when he died, we took no part of it and gave it to his partner. My mother had to raise me, take care of my dad, and finish her PHD. Life must've thought that it hadn't pushed my mother hard enough, so it made her a single mother who had to start all over again from scratch, all alone, by herself! Even then, my mother always made sure no matter what, I had everything I needed and wanted. She never even let me feel that I was missing a father figure, she made sure of it by being there for me always in every shape and form!My mother is the real super-woman who juggled with life, work, and me and made sure neither slipped nor fell out of her hand. My mother is brave, strong mentally & physically, gorgeous and a role model whom I have always looked up to. I had decided at a very young age that if I grew up to become even a small percentage of who she is now, I will know that I have become somewhat of a success in life. So, no, my mother doesn't own a huge mansion or 10 cars, you know, the typical things people think all successful people have. My mother doesn't want any of these either and neither do I. They don't prove that my mother is a successful person, her life, her hard work, and her story does! So, when people say," Oh my god! You sound just like your mother!" as a potential criticism, I reply with just a thank you because my mother is what you call a kick to the face of life! So, to sum it up, I can say that a successful person is the one who does everything with confidence, courage, and coherence, a person who doesn't fear challenges and faces them carefully and sensitively, and who doesn't chase success or have a big dream, but rather fulfills small dreams that make the person motivated for the very next step and thus feels free. Most importantly, a person who doesn't compete with anyone else but rather him/herself to get better each day can be termed as successful as he or she has successfully crossed each stage of life while dealing with both evens and odds of life keeping the chin up.