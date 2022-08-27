

Meditation

The mind scatters all over the place,

Like a torrent of water overflowing the channels,

Turbulent, volatile, ever ready to go over the edge.

The intellect persevering to tone it down some,

But to no avail.



Steadiness is just not the nature of the mind,

It hurries at unimaginable speeds, there are no boundaries.

Exulting at one instant, and despondent at the next -

The pendulum swinging far left, and to the far right

This storm just does not end there,

It is a ceaseless twenty-four hour cycle of churning within.

Even in sleep, it finds little respite; the dreams can be just as

disturbing as our real life would appear to be.

So, how does the 'prana' come to acquire quiescence,

How does stillness, calmness, and peace reside in it?

Is there a way out of this never ending storm.



There is no substitute to discipline, it would appear.



Steadiness is intrinsic to a spiritual life,

It's not the steadiness dictatedby rituals, though.

Steadiness flows from meditation, by turning within,

Through self knowledge.



On all that is described by the life process -

It's not sitting in a corner, chanting mantras to escape the vicissitudes of life, as we know it.



Rather, it's immersing in soulfulness that is the antithesis of worldliness; Succumbing to the sensuous streams of sensory perceptions,

Will not ever let the 'prana' be in stasis.

Being a slave to feelings and sense perceptions,

Will not allow breaking the shackles of worldliness,

It will only perpetuate suffering,

One need not ascend a mountain top or dwell within a cave ,

For one can be enslaved withing the four walls, or the mountain top,

To meditate upon the reality of our human existence -

One can attain freedom right here, right at this instant, because

In truth one has always been free, one just did not know,

It's the freedom from the illusions of pain and pleasure,

It's the freedom from the fear of life and death,

Without negating any one of them for what they indeed are.





A 'prana' devoid of restlessness is central to this exercise -

The truthfulness of this simple fact, will require neither a sage, nor a guru,

Nor a book, nor a tutelage under a holy man seated beneath a tree.

'Prana' - the pristine breath of life, in its uncontaminated form

permeates within all sentient beings;

And invests an intrinsic Buddha nature on each one of us.

A realization of one's captivity within the cell of worldliness

Is the seed of one's enlightenment.

The mind scatters all over the place,Like a torrent of water overflowing the channels,Turbulent, volatile, ever ready to go over the edge.The intellect persevering to tone it down some,But to no avail.Steadiness is just not the nature of the mind,It hurries at unimaginable speeds, there are no boundaries.Exulting at one instant, and despondent at the next -The pendulum swinging far left, and to the far rightThis storm just does not end there,It is a ceaseless twenty-four hour cycle of churning within.Even in sleep, it finds little respite; the dreams can be just asdisturbing as our real life would appear to be.So, how does the 'prana' come to acquire quiescence,How does stillness, calmness, and peace reside in it?Is there a way out of this never ending storm.There is no substitute to discipline, it would appear.Steadiness is intrinsic to a spiritual life,It's not the steadiness dictatedby rituals, though.Steadiness flows from meditation, by turning within,Through self knowledge.On all that is described by the life process -It's not sitting in a corner, chanting mantras to escape the vicissitudes of life, as we know it.Rather, it's immersing in soulfulness that is the antithesis of worldliness; Succumbing to the sensuous streams of sensory perceptions,Will not ever let the 'prana' be in stasis.Being a slave to feelings and sense perceptions,Will not allow breaking the shackles of worldliness,It will only perpetuate suffering,One need not ascend a mountain top or dwell within a cave ,For one can be enslaved withing the four walls, or the mountain top,To meditate upon the reality of our human existence -One can attain freedom right here, right at this instant, becauseIn truth one has always been free, one just did not know,It's the freedom from the illusions of pain and pleasure,It's the freedom from the fear of life and death,Without negating any one of them for what they indeed are.A 'prana' devoid of restlessness is central to this exercise -The truthfulness of this simple fact, will require neither a sage, nor a guru,Nor a book, nor a tutelage under a holy man seated beneath a tree.'Prana' - the pristine breath of life, in its uncontaminated formpermeates within all sentient beings;And invests an intrinsic Buddha nature on each one of us.A realization of one's captivity within the cell of worldlinessIs the seed of one's enlightenment.