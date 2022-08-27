Video
Meditation

Published : Saturday, 27 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Ajmal Sobhan

Meditation

Meditation


The mind scatters all over the place,
Like a torrent of water overflowing the channels,
Turbulent, volatile, ever ready to go over the edge.
The intellect persevering to tone it down some,
But to no avail.

Steadiness is just not the nature of the mind,
It hurries at unimaginable speeds, there are no boundaries.
Exulting at one instant, and despondent at the next -
The pendulum swinging far left, and to the far right
This storm just does not end there,
It is a ceaseless twenty-four hour cycle of churning within.
Even in sleep, it finds little respite; the dreams can be just as
disturbing as our real life would appear to be.
So, how does the 'prana' come to acquire quiescence,
How does stillness, calmness, and peace reside in it?
Is there a way out of this never ending storm.

There is no substitute to discipline, it would appear.

Steadiness is intrinsic to a spiritual life,
It's not the steadiness dictatedby rituals, though.
Steadiness flows from meditation, by turning within,
Through self knowledge.

On all that is described by the life process -
It's not sitting in a corner, chanting mantras to escape the vicissitudes of life, as we know it.

Rather, it's immersing in soulfulness that is the antithesis of worldliness; Succumbing to the sensuous streams of sensory perceptions,
Will not ever let the 'prana' be in stasis.
Being a slave to feelings and sense perceptions,
Will not allow breaking the shackles of worldliness,
It will only perpetuate suffering,
One need not ascend a mountain top or dwell within a cave ,
For one can be enslaved withing the four walls, or the mountain top,
To meditate upon the reality of our human existence -
One can attain freedom right here, right at this instant, because
In truth one has always been free, one just did not know,
It's the freedom from the illusions of pain and pleasure,
It's the freedom from the fear of life and death,
Without negating any one of them for what they indeed are.


A 'prana' devoid of restlessness is central to this exercise -
The truthfulness of this simple fact, will require neither a sage, nor a guru,
Nor a book, nor a tutelage under a holy man seated beneath a tree.
'Prana' - the pristine breath of life, in its uncontaminated form
permeates within  all sentient beings;
And invests an intrinsic Buddha nature on each one of us.
A realization of one's captivity within the cell of worldliness
Is the seed of one's enlightenment.



« PreviousNext »

