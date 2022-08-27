

The doctor with a deadly disease!

The future instead of the ladder towards a goal of life flattens into perpetual present. Money, status, all the vanities the preacher of Ecclesiastes described, holds so little interest, a chasing after the wind, indeed."

Paul Kalanithi : When Breath becomes Air.

The doctor was sitting sullenly with his hands across his legs. He would cough sporadically .He was not in any mood to talk. But I tried anyways.

Was there any pain? Yes it hurts. How about some narcotics? No I do not want narcotics, it makes me constipated.

Would you like something to drink? No, it hurts to swallow. I will take the PEG (gastrostomy tube) feeding when it is time. Would you like to take a nap? I will when I want to. I could barely hear him; the voice was so muffled and strained. He had lost 35 pounds in less than 2 months. He had cancer of the tongue. Surgery to remove part of the tongue was accomplished. He had a full course of radiation following the surgery (28 sittings). Within two months of completion of the radiation, the cancer came right back, this time in his neck. Now it was metastatic, the cat was out of the bag.

The Oncologist who saw him, made an appointment for him with the Head and Neck Surgeon at a Tertiary Care Facility .After all imaging procedures were finished (MRI, CTA), the surgeon said the cancer in the neck was close to major vessels (the carotid artery) .but the Vascular Surgeon had been consulted and he could help during surgery (to avoid massive bleeding)if surgery was accepted by the patient. The Surgeon proposed a radical neck surgery which removes most of the muscle, some of the bone and all the lymph nodes, in addition there would be some permanent nerve damage which would make his shoulder droop, and he may also lose his voice permanently. That is, if he survived such an assault to his system.

I was amazed and disturbed that the surgeon was offering such an extensive surgery for a patient with metastatic cancer. But I said nothing. I wanted the patient to decide for himself. After a day of soul searching the doctor said no to surgery but wanted to look at other options. The Oncologist said there were chemotherapeutic agents that work well in the head and neck region. It would be four hours of chemo every week for 7 weeks. He would need a Port (a device placed under the skin by a surgeon which connects to a major vein through a catheter) that would be used to inject the chemo. It was an outpatient procedure. He said fine and the device was inserted .The chemo began.

Each week I would take him to the Medical Facility for the infusion. There were dozens of patients coming in for their individual poisons, like an industry with a conveyor belt, the patients standing in line almost zombie like. Seven weeks of chemo went by .The doctor appeared weaker, did not look any better.

The lump in his neck still remained the same. He was still in significant pain. He could not eat. And all his feeding was through the PEG tube. An independent man all his life, the doctor did most of his feeding himself. And he was still able to sleep in his own bed, go to the toilet and come to the kitchen. He preferred writing notes as it was painful to talk - the independent spirit, sternness, and stoicism his hallmark.

The doctor came to this country 50 years ago. Trained as a Urologist in India, he went through Residency Training, finished all his exam, licensing, board certification and started practice. His wife, also a doctor, they had met and married before they left for the US. At the time he began his practice there were only a handful of foreign born doctors in the area, and the same was true of African American physicians.

He fought hard against bigotry, prejudice, racism, and established himself along with his African/ American colleagues . He did not join any group and maintained a solo practice for 35 years, primarily because of his fiercely independent spirit. On several occasions the powers that be, tried to deny him privilege to practice (in a hospital) by sighting some non compliance or inappropriateness (according to medical bylaws) .But mostly they were trumped up charges as they could not stand his feistiness, and sometimes his arrogance. Ultimately they could not dislodge him. They left him alone to practice by himself, providing him no coverage for week end and holiday's .He was on call all the time. But he never flinched. At one point he was practicing, and taking calls at four hospitals simultaneously.

Very soon after retirement he had his first battle with Cancer. He was diagnosed with Colon Cancer with Peritoneal Metastasis (spread into the lining around the intestine) He underwent aggressive surgery (newly found for metastatic Cancer) followed by chemotherapy and went into remission. It was no less than miraculous.

Five years later he was diagnosed with a solitary metastasis to the lung. He went through a partial lung resection. This time his postop course was very stormy and he remained on the ventilator for two weeks but was eventually weaned off and made a final recovery. After his second bout with Cancer the doctor's wife developed a form of Motor Neuron Disease .She deteriorated very fast. Within 12 months, her musculoskeletal system wasted away .She was unable to eat, speak or move, but her intellect remained sharp.

She was so helpless and frustrated that she begged visitors to end her life as she could not take it anymore. There is nothing like being trapped in a body which had become non-functional but the brain was a sharper than ever. Thankfully enough she passed soon after and she had an end to a life which was both purposeless and agonizing.

But the doctor's zest for life never dimmed. After his wife's death, he picked up the pieces and started travelling again. He was lucky to find a lady friend who was both charming and cerebral. He and his new found companion took many trips abroad and saw the world, he was hardly home. An avid gardener, a chef, and a tools man, he kept himself busy around the house, when he was not touring some foreign country that intrigued him.

Now 83 years of age, the doctor faces the greatest challenge of his life. Had he come to the end of the road finally? Are there still opportunities to fight the big C.? Can the body withstand further assault both from the disease and the treatment that could be just as strenuous? What happens when and if you lose mental function but you are still alive. How does one want to finally make the exit? Can one control the final moments of one's life or is one at the mercy of family, relatives, and or agencies who are ostensibly there to take care of you.

I could see all these thoughts go through his mind: He was not ready to throw in the towel, yet. But he did make the right decisions regarding Advanced Directives, Durable Power of Attorney, and releasing his physicians and health care facilities from liability for the termination of life support system in case he entered a vegetative state.

On a more practical level the care for the doctor became more a challenge then could be anticipated. His living relatives were far away and a few friends were close to home. Net working between a few local friends and the long distance travel of a brother (one in the country) and a sister (and the other overseas), we cobbled together a care giver group. He was resistant to agency nurses and health care professionals taking over his life and his house. He felt violated by the presence of any one he did not personally know or cared for in his house.

I could see that the doctor was ambivalent and unsure in spite of the obvious signs of a terminal situation. His oncologists were of no great help for him to make vital decisions, other than to offer the next line in chemo and radiation .There are always new drugs in the market or a more experimental one. As long as you are ready to sign the papers of disclaimer which states that you could have complications and possibly death from the complications of such a drug, they would be ready to administer the said medicine. And yet I marvel at his resilience. His ability to fight may be waning but the tenacity is still there.

It became painful and hard to see a vibrant, energetic human being wither away in front of your very eyes. And it was even harder to see the uncertainty as the inevitable approached. The Medical Team of Oncologists and Radiation Therapists were averse to the discussion of death. The next line of treatment was always around the corner. New drugs are in the R& D trials all the time and the Oncologists are always ready to start treatment if and when the patient signs the papers. Though medical ethics is a present day reality in hospitals the subject of death is still very much a taboo, unless broached by the patient himself or herself.

The objective is still to keep life going, regardless of how pathetic that life turns out to be. In this present day and age , where the lay person has access to so much knowledge through the web, the physician community is on guard not to be misconstrued and are afraid of litigation blaming them for being uncaring or even terminating life wilfully and maliciously.

Atul Gawande in his book "Being Mortal" describes in vivid detail the painfully tortuous last days of his father's life. Life is wonderful but death is portrayed as morbid or less wonderful by the society at large. Death and dying being inevitable consequences of life itself is not considered a worthy of a dialogue and is considered more to be a failure.

Buddhism speaks volumes on the subject of death and dying .Buddhism makes a clear distinction between a worldly life and a soulful life. In other words a life based on material enrichment and the pleasures inherent in it, draws one away from the spiritual pursuit that can make death a meaningful and mindful last step full of grace. The facts that life is impermanentand life's desires and pleasures are transient are not comprehended by most of us. Very few of us think about death to the extent that prepares us for the inevitable day to come.

We rarely treat each day as the last day of our life. But we are always looking to the future to further our desires, oblivious of the day we ceased to exist. Modern medicine and technology is allowing us to live longer. Mortality is being challenged and immortality is being sought after. The denial of death and the fear of death is becoming an overt reality. And yet death is inevitable, only the timing is not.

Preparing oneself for death is an essential ingredient of life itself. What constitutes a good death is not one filled with despair, hurt, fear, and anger - but to come to terms with the inevitability of death, and to accept death with grace and dignity. Eastern Philosophies lay out the possibility of redemption through cyclical rebirth or reincarnation.

While in the Abrahamic Faith, the afterlife is based on the Day of Judgment. Whatever the case may be, preparation for death should begin long before death comes knocking at the door. In the Eastern Tradition, Karma or action leads to a series of imprints that becomes the genetic markers for future modification or alteration (over many lives) so as to attain purification or Nibbana at the end. Abrahamic Faith specifies only one life and the consequences suffered or rewarded in the afterlife.

Regardless of which belief system one follows, or even if one prefers not to follow any belief system, preparing oneself for death requires that one attains serenity before death. And how can one attain serenity before death other than by dissipating anger, hurt, vanity, jealousy, and conceit. Through the practice of meditation one can make a conscious attempt to rid one from these very attributes that define so many of us. By turning our gaze inwards one can realize once and for all that holding on to these negative attributes is draining, exhaustive and corrosive. Despair can be the last emblem of a dying man but at an enormous cost.

The doctor has little time left .It has been a long journey, an arduous journey. The doctor is struggling hard to simply stay alive. Mood fluctuations, pain, and angst is wearing him down. But the countdown has started. I remain at his side. Whether he can transform himself in the remaining time left, by letting go of those very attributes that is weighing him down, remains to be seen. Serenity before death is the goal. I am hoping the doctor, my friend, can find that serenity that will allow him liberation as he becomes part of the cosmos. He has been my friend, teacher and mentor .



As I watch him slowly fade away I am learning some life lessons that will hopefully help me when I too will be facing similar situation as a lay dying. To accept death head on, to embrace it when it is imminent and to cherish the life that one has been blessed with.



The writer is a retired vascular surgeon residing in Virginia, USA













