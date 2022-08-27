

Beach clean-up campaign organised by the government of Andhra Pradesh

Cyrill Gutsch (3R) founder and chief of Parley for the Oceans along with volunteers pick up trash from a sea beach during a beach clean-up campaign organised by the government of Andhra Pradesh in association with `Parley for the Oceans' a member of the Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet that planned a beach clean-up programme on a stretch of 30 kilometres with over 20,000 volunteers in Visakhapatnam on August 26. photo : AFP