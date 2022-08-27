

Wildfire in Mironcillo















This combination of pictures created on August 26, 2022 shows a man looking at his farmhouse after a wildfire in Mironcillo on August 15, 2021 (TOP) and the same area one year after, on August 25, 2022 (BOTTOM). One year ago nearly 1,000 firefighters backed by 15 water-dropping aircraft battled a blaze that started on August 14, 2021 in Avila province, that at one point was fed by winds of up to 70 kilometres an hour (54 miles per hour). The wildfire so far destroyed 12,000 hectares (30,000 acres) of land and forced the evacuation of nearly 1,000 people from several nearby towns and villages. photo : AFP