Fukushima debris removal delayed by another year

TOKYO, Aug 26: Work to remove nuclear debris from the devastated Fukushima power station in Japan has been delayed again to ensure the safety of the multi-decade project, plant operator TEPCO said.

Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) had planned to begin extracting radioactive debris from one of the reactors this year -- already later than the original 2021 start date.

But the company said Thursday it needed an "additional preparation period" of up to 18 months, meaning the work could now start as late as March 2024.

TEPCO said in a statement that this was necessary "to improve the safety and ensure the success" of surveying inside the reactors and retrieving the debris.

"The timeframe has been adjusted so that the work will commence in the latter half of fiscal 2023," which ends March 2024, it said.

Engineers are fine-tuning a robotic arm specially designed for the work, including adjusting its speed and precision, TEPCO said.

A deadly tsunami on March 11, 2011 caused a meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in northeastern Japan, the world's worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

TEPCO, the government and a coalition of engineering firms are working to decommission the damaged reactors in a project that is estimated to take as long as 40 years. -AFP











India to blow up illegal 'Twin Towers' in developer crackdown

NOIDA, Aug 26: Two illegally built residential high-rises are slated for demolition near India's capital this weekend in a rare crackdown on developers who cut corners and swindle unsuspecting home-buyers.

A controlled implosion will bring down the 100-metre-high "Twin Towers" on New Delhi's outskirts after a Supreme Court ruling last year found the structures were built unlawfully in collusion with local authorities.

Thousands of anxious residents -- along with dozens of stray dogs -- are being evacuated from the vicinity, but the crew in charge of the knock-down said safety was assured.

"It's a beautiful feat of engineering," said demolition team leader Joe Brinkmann, according to the Times of India newspaper.

"Just pack your bags and enjoy the day."

The towers will be fitted with around 3,500 kilos (7,700 pounds) of explosives and are expected to come down in a matter of seconds.

The world's fastest-growing major economy has seen a construction boom in recent years but developers often cut corners with impunity.

Eyeing fat profits and capitalising on weak regulation, companies often build extra floors or towers and use sub-standard materials, while officials are bribed to keep quiet.

Middle-class home-buyers fall into the trap of investing their life savings in projects that often never see the light of day, and get drawn into protracted legal battles against powerful builders. -AFP











