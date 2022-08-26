

BD-Malaysia to work for developing digital economy: Palak

The courtesy meeting explored mutual areas of interest for future partnerships and collaborations in avenues of knowledge exchange, Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and startup opportunities between the two countries.

In a bid to strengthen the existing relationship between the two brotherly countries in the days to come with exchanging innovative innovations and knowledge sharing, Palak said projects are being implemented to create a supportive environment for the development of the digital economy in Bangladesh and to expand the domestic information and communication technology industry towards SMART Bangladesh Vision-2041.

Expressing optimism about the enormous potential of freelancers and startups to explore capacity development in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, nanotechnology, and cyber security, he urged the World Islamic Economic Forum and the Malaysian government to collaborate in developing a mutually beneficial capacity development work plan.

To create skilled manpower and job opportunities through the formulation of strategies and action plans to deal with the fourth industrial revolution, the state minister said, the government is working on various innovative initiatives in the IT sector of Bangladesh, especially in the startup, e-commerce, and freelancing sectors.

Digital centre entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs, are trying to ensure the inclusiveness of marginalized people in the digital economy, he added.

BSS adds: The World Islamic Economic Forum and the government of Malaysia can come forward to work in partnership with the government of Bangladesh to improve the capabilities of these entrepreneurs on cutting-edge technology, Palak said.

Dr Albar praised Bangladesh's unprecedented progress in its journey towards digital transformation saying that the two brotherly countries can work together to develop IT skills and exchange programmes between nations for youth in education.

The Malaysian delegation invited Bangladesh to participate in their upcoming roundtable event to present some of Bangladesh's success stories in digital transformation. The Malaysian delegation also expressed interest in exploring collaboration in Muslim tourism and halal foods.

After the courtesy meeting with the ICT state minister, the Malaysian delegation visited the a2i office at the ICT Tower.

Project Director of a2i Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir welcomed the delegation at the a2i office and presented two publications 'The a2i Journey' and 'My Digital Bangladesh' to them as a memento.

Among others, a2i Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury, Head of Social Innovation Cluster Manik Mahmud, International Communications Advisor Ashfaq Zaman and senior officials of a2i and WIEF were present on the occasion.















State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that the governments of Bangladesh and Malaysia will work more intensively together to develop a digital economy, and invest in IT skills and develop a Muslim tourism sector in Bangladesh.The ICT State Minister expressed his optimism as Chairman of the World Islamic Economic Forum Dr Syed Hamid Albar and Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim paid a courtesy call on him at his office at ICT Tower in the city's Agargaon area on Wednesday, said a press release.The courtesy meeting explored mutual areas of interest for future partnerships and collaborations in avenues of knowledge exchange, Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and startup opportunities between the two countries.In a bid to strengthen the existing relationship between the two brotherly countries in the days to come with exchanging innovative innovations and knowledge sharing, Palak said projects are being implemented to create a supportive environment for the development of the digital economy in Bangladesh and to expand the domestic information and communication technology industry towards SMART Bangladesh Vision-2041.Expressing optimism about the enormous potential of freelancers and startups to explore capacity development in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, nanotechnology, and cyber security, he urged the World Islamic Economic Forum and the Malaysian government to collaborate in developing a mutually beneficial capacity development work plan.To create skilled manpower and job opportunities through the formulation of strategies and action plans to deal with the fourth industrial revolution, the state minister said, the government is working on various innovative initiatives in the IT sector of Bangladesh, especially in the startup, e-commerce, and freelancing sectors.Digital centre entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs, are trying to ensure the inclusiveness of marginalized people in the digital economy, he added.BSS adds: The World Islamic Economic Forum and the government of Malaysia can come forward to work in partnership with the government of Bangladesh to improve the capabilities of these entrepreneurs on cutting-edge technology, Palak said.Dr Albar praised Bangladesh's unprecedented progress in its journey towards digital transformation saying that the two brotherly countries can work together to develop IT skills and exchange programmes between nations for youth in education.The Malaysian delegation invited Bangladesh to participate in their upcoming roundtable event to present some of Bangladesh's success stories in digital transformation. The Malaysian delegation also expressed interest in exploring collaboration in Muslim tourism and halal foods.After the courtesy meeting with the ICT state minister, the Malaysian delegation visited the a2i office at the ICT Tower.Project Director of a2i Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir welcomed the delegation at the a2i office and presented two publications 'The a2i Journey' and 'My Digital Bangladesh' to them as a memento.Among others, a2i Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury, Head of Social Innovation Cluster Manik Mahmud, International Communications Advisor Ashfaq Zaman and senior officials of a2i and WIEF were present on the occasion.