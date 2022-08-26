Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 August, 2022, 12:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

8th BD-China Friendship Bridge to open on Sept 4

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Staff Correspondent

The much-awaited Bekutia Bridge, formally known as the 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge, in Pirojpur is set to be opened on September 4.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually open the bridge, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim confirmed while talking with the local correspondent.  According to our local correspondent, the Road Transport and Highway Division also held a meeting after the Prime Minister gave consent to the date.
However, opening dates for two other major bridges- Kalna Bridge in Narail and 3rd Shitalakhya Bridge in Narayanganj, construction of which is now at the final state- are yet to be set, said our correspondent.
Project Director Abdul Awal Molla said there will be a stage at the project site on the day of the inauguration.
RHD in October 2017, undertook the project to build the bridge over the Kacha river, currently, people have to use ferries to cross the river. The cost of the project is Tk 894 crore, of which Chian has provided Tk 654 crore as a grant and thus the bridge is named the 8th Bangladesh-Chiana Friendship Bridge.
However, the physical work of the project started in July 2018. He main structure of the 1,493 m bridge, with a 495m viaduct, became fully visible in December last year. The bridge will not only establish Pirojpur's direct connection with Barishal city, but it will also connect Barishal with Khulna.
Mongla port and the under-construction Payra port would also be connected by the bridge, and communte from Khulna and other western areas of the country to Kuakata, a top tourist destination, will be easier, said the official of the Road Transport and Highway Division.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
8th BD-China Friendship Bridge to open on Sept 4
BNP must take part in polls if they want to change govt: Quader
BNP for proactive role of Asian, western countries in resolving Rohingya crisis
RAJUK official gets 6-year jail in graft case
A picketer damages a private car during hartal called by Left Democratic Alliance
DPE to take action against absentee teachers
ERL second unit DPP likely to be placed in ECNEC soon
President M Abdul Hamid inspecting the under construction bridge


Latest News
Showers likely in Chattogram & Sylhet
Siblings among three Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia road crash
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’ again
After 'I Love You,' James' new song coming soon
Two killed in Khulna road crash
Bangladesh elected member of Commonwealth's EC, Accreditation Committee
Woman's body recovered in Pabana
Trader fined TK 45,000 for selling fertilizers at higher prices
Youth electrocuted in Mymrnsingh
Shakib named icon of Bangla Tigers for T10 tournament
Most Read News
Disabilities cannot outlaw one’s rights
Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day
Rohingya Crisis: UN special envoy on Myanmar seeks renewed int'l attention
UN rights chief urges Putin to stop Ukraine war
Asian cheerleaders arriving for Asia Cup
Court suspends Thai PM Prayut from office
Rohingyas ready to go back to Myanmar if they get citizenship, homesteads
Ukraine plans international court to put Putin on trial
Children aged 5 to 11 queues up for registration for C-19 vaccine
If you want to change govt then join polls: Quader urges Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft