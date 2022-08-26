8th BD-China Friendship Bridge to open on Sept 4

The much-awaited Bekutia Bridge, formally known as the 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge, in Pirojpur is set to be opened on September 4.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually open the bridge, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim confirmed while talking with the local correspondent. According to our local correspondent, the Road Transport and Highway Division also held a meeting after the Prime Minister gave consent to the date.

However, opening dates for two other major bridges- Kalna Bridge in Narail and 3rd Shitalakhya Bridge in Narayanganj, construction of which is now at the final state- are yet to be set, said our correspondent.

Project Director Abdul Awal Molla said there will be a stage at the project site on the day of the inauguration.

RHD in October 2017, undertook the project to build the bridge over the Kacha river, currently, people have to use ferries to cross the river. The cost of the project is Tk 894 crore, of which Chian has provided Tk 654 crore as a grant and thus the bridge is named the 8th Bangladesh-Chiana Friendship Bridge.

However, the physical work of the project started in July 2018. He main structure of the 1,493 m bridge, with a 495m viaduct, became fully visible in December last year. The bridge will not only establish Pirojpur's direct connection with Barishal city, but it will also connect Barishal with Khulna.

Mongla port and the under-construction Payra port would also be connected by the bridge, and communte from Khulna and other western areas of the country to Kuakata, a top tourist destination, will be easier, said the official of the Road Transport and Highway Division.