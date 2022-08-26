RAJUK official gets 6-year jail in graft case

A Dhaka court on Thursday sentenced an official of Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakka (RAJUK) to six years imprisonment in a case filed for amassing wealth illegally.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-9 delivered the judgement in absence of RAJUK Official, Md Ali Azam Miah. The judge directed the authorities concerned to confiscate Tk 1.36 crore in favour of the state. The court recorded statements of 11 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that Ali Azam while serving as an authorised officer of RAJUK acquired Tk 1.36 crore through illegal means and concealed information of Tk 56.87 lakhs in his wealth statement.











